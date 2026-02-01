The 68th annual Grammy Awards celebrated the best musicians of the year, bringing together rappers, country crooners, pop stars, and divas from across the music industry for one of the biggest nights in entertainment. But it was also a big night for political statements, as artists who won and performed used the moment to address social issues, speak out on current events, and make their voices heard well beyond the stage.

Bad Bunny won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album, and he gave an impactful speech that got to the point. “Um, before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out,” said the performer to a crowd that roared in approval. “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens; we are humans, and we are Americans.”

The artist hails from Puerto Rico and has recently faced a wave of backlash after he was announced as the performer for the Super Bowl LX halftime show, drawing hateful reactions and online vitriol from critics.

“I know it’s tough not to hate these days,” said the Grammy winner. “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we need to do it with love. I don’t hate them. We love our people, our family. Don’t forget that, please.”

Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean used her moment onstage to highlight her immigrant background, saying she owes everything to it as the daughter of immigrants. “I wouldn’t be here. I’m a product of bravery, and those people deserve to be celebrated,” she said.

Her remarks landed as a pointed reminder amid ongoing debates over immigration, ICE enforcement, and the Trump administration’s hard-line stance toward immigrants.

The Grammys took place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

