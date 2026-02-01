Bad Bunny, Olivia Dean, & More Make Political Statements in Grammys 2026 Speeches

Erin Maxwell
Comments
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bad Bunny accepts the Best Música Urbana Album award for 'DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS' onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

What To Know

  • The 68th annual Grammy Awards featured several artists using their acceptance speeches to make political statements on social issues and current events.
  • Bad Bunny spoke out against ICE.
  • Olivia Dean highlighted her immigrant background.

The 68th annual Grammy Awards celebrated the best musicians of the year, bringing together rappers, country crooners, pop stars, and divas from across the music industry for one of the biggest nights in entertainment. But it was also a big night for political statements, as artists who won and performed used the moment to address social issues, speak out on current events, and make their voices heard well beyond the stage.

Bad Bunny won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album, and he gave an impactful speech that got to the point. “Um, before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out,” said the performer to a crowd that roared in approval. “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens; we are humans, and we are Americans.”

The artist hails from Puerto Rico and has recently faced a wave of backlash after he was announced as the performer for the Super Bowl LX halftime show, drawing hateful reactions and online vitriol from critics.

“I know it’s tough not to hate these days,” said the Grammy winner. “The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we need to do it with love. I don’t hate them. We love our people, our family. Don’t forget that, please.”

Best & Worst Dressed Stars at the 2026 Grammys
Related

Best & Worst Dressed Stars at the 2026 Grammys

Best New Artist winner Olivia Dean used her moment onstage to highlight her immigrant background, saying she owes everything to it as the daughter of immigrants. “I wouldn’t be here. I’m a product of bravery, and those people deserve to be celebrated,” she said.

Her remarks landed as a pointed reminder amid ongoing debates over immigration, ICE enforcement, and the Trump administration’s hard-line stance toward immigrants.

The Grammys took place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

2026 Grammys, Sunday, February 1, 8/7c, CBS

Bad Bunny




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Joe Scarborough, Bill Maher
1
Bill Maher & Joe Scarborough Get in Shouting Match Over Trump’s Ilhan Omar Remarks
Pete Davidson on 'SNL'
2
‘SNL’ Cold Open: Pete Davidson Returns With Blunt Message to ICE Agents
Tom Hiddleston in 'The Night Manager' Season 2 finale
3
‘The Night Manager’ Boss Breaks Down Jonathan Pine’s Finale Nightmare
Rose, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus at Grammys
4
Best & Worst Dressed Stars at the 2026 Grammys
Taylor Swift presents the Best Country Album award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California
5
Why Isn’t Taylor Swift at the 2026 Grammys?