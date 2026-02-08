Bill Maher Issues Fiery Response to Billie Eilish’s ‘Stolen Land’ ICE Remarks

Michelle Stein
Comments
Billie Eilish, Bill Maher
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency, LLC

What To Know

  • Bill Maher sharply criticized Billie Eilish’s Grammy acceptance speech remark that “no one is illegal on stolen land,” questioning her knowledge and the practicality of her statement.
  • Maher argued that Eilish, who was homeschooled, lacked factual understanding and suggested that performative statements from celebrities on complex issues are unhelpful without actionable solutions.
  • He further mocked the implications of her comment by referencing a local tribe’s request for Eilish’s house and challenged the left for making such statements without proposing realistic next steps.

Bill Maher issued a fiery response to Billie Eilish‘s “stolen land” ICE remarks during her acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

On the Friday, February 6 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, sent a blunt message to the pop star, 24.

“She said, ‘There’s no illegals on stolen land.’ And she said, ‘It’s hard to know what to say,’ which I would say, then don’t say anything because you don’t know things,” Maher declared.

He continued by pointing out that Eilish was homeschooled, arguing, “So, you didn’t go to school, I don’t think, and you don’t know facts. She said, ‘Keep fighting and protesting and speaking up — I totally agree with that. She said, ‘Voices matter, people matter.’ And I would just say so does knowledge.”

That’s when Maher asked, “What is the practical next step if you say that there’s no such thing as illegal people on stolen land?” He added, “OK, now, of course, immediately the people — the tribe here in California — asked for her house, which, I thought was pretty great.”

To conclude his thoughts on the topic, the stand-up comedian posed follow-up questions. “This is my problem, always, with things like this from the left that are so performative,” he said. “What do we do about that? We give it all back and go back to living in teepees?”

On February 1, Eilish won the Grammy Song of the Year for “Wildflower.”

“As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land,” she said while standing beside her brother, Finneas.

“And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now,” Eilish continued. “And I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting. And our voices really do matter, and the people matter. F*** ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much.”

Real Time With Bill Maher, Fridays at 10/9c, HBO

Grammy Awards

Real Time With Bill Maher

Bill Maher

Billie Eilish




