‘Tracker’ Return Sneak Peek Reveals Major Trouble for Colter (VIDEO)

What To Know Tracker returns on March 1 with Colter Shaw injured following the fall finale’s shocking cliffhanger.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the midseason premiere.

“In Colter we trust,” Reenie (Fiona Rene) says — and Randy (Chris Lee) agrees — in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at a new promo for Tracker‘s midseason return.

The CBS drama, starring Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a rewardist who goes around the country helping to find missing people, is back on Sunday, March 1, at 9/8c. The last episode aired on December 14, 2025, and ended on a major cliffhanger.

“Someone’s trying to frame me. I gotta figure out who,” Colter says as our video begins, and we see him snooping around. Watch the full video above for more.

In the fall finale, Keaton (Brent Sexton), who had helped Colter out in the past, turned to the rewardist when his partner went missing. As it turned out, there was much more going on in the town than they thought at first, and a farm of buried bodies was just the beginning. In the end, they were involved in a conspiracy involving crime bosses, and Keaton took a bullet from an assassin — who may have also been the one to shoot at them as Colter rushed him to the hospital. The cliffhanger saw their car swerve off the road and flip over, with Colter and Keaton’s fates both uncertain.

“We did want a cliffhanger, but we knew it would be kind of BS to just have a cliffhanger with Colter in danger. But Colter is also extremely injured. He’s also been shot. You’ll see that when we pick up in Episode 10. So it’s one of those things where we played with all the different ideas, and Colter does something heroic in the top of 10 to get themselves out of that situation,” showrunner Elwood Reid told TV Insider after the fall finale.

In the midseason return, titled “The Fallout,” CBS teases, “Injured and framed for a string of murders, Colter, cut off from Reenie and Randy, must rely on unexpected ally Billie [the returning Sofia Pernas] to stop a relentless assassin, uncovering a murky truth where justice and vengeance blur.”

Reid also promised, “It gets very twisty in Episode 10. … It’s always Colter looking for somebody missing and we’re always over his shoulder, but we wanted to tell a little bit bigger story, and so the structure allowed us to open up that side and see that side of the story, which we’ve been doing more and more of this year, and I think it’s been paying off.”

Tracker has also, during its time off, been renewed for Season 4, to air in 2026-2027.

Tracker, Midseason Return, Sunday, March 1, 9/8c, CBS