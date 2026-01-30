Super Bowl LX is approaching, and with it, the onslaught of TV ads that are customary with the big game. While excitement circles around the event’s musical performances and the match between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, there’s certainly a viewer or two eager to see what the commercial lineup is.

Thankfully, many companies offer a taste of what’s to come by releasing some ads early or offering teasers leading up to the main spot that will appear on the broadcast unfolding on Sunday, February 8, on NBC. Between the opening musical performance from Green Day, actual gameplay from the football teams, and the highly-anticipated halftime performance from Bad Bunny, the ads will offer a mini break from the live action unfolding.

As with every year, the Super Bowl ad lineup includes some star-studded turns, including Taika Waititi as a therapist, Sabrina Carpenter pulling Pringles, Elijah Wood delivering Skittles, and so much more. Scroll down as we rank some of the best TV ads released so far this year for Super Bowl LX, and don’t miss the commercials when the big game airs on NBC this February.

14. ‘Somehow Chazmo Returns?’ for Totinos Pizza Rolls

13. Fanatics Sportsbook Bets on Kylie Jenner

12. Emma Stone in ‘Unavailable’ Teaser for Squarespace

11. Danny McBride and Keegan-Michael Key Team Up for State Farm

10. Peyton Manning & Post Malone Team for Bud Light

9. Kathryn Hahn Tackles the ‘Big Hill’ with OIKOS

8. Guy Fieri Drums Up ‘A Little Buzz’ for Bosch

7. Budweiser Features the Clydesdales in ‘Stable’ Teaser

6. Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Love at First Bite’ Teaser for Pringles

5. Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper in UberEats’ ‘Jogging’ Teaser

4. Ben Stiller & Benson Boone Harmonize for Instacart

3. Elijah Wood Delivers the Rainbow for Skittles

2. Kurt Russell is Lewis Pullman’s Ski ‘Instructor’ for Michelob ULTRA

1. Taika Waititi Helps a Polar Bear With ‘The Choice’ for Pepsi

Super Bowl LX, Sunday, February 8, 6:30/5:30c, NBC, Peacock, Telemundo