Super Bowl LX is quickly approaching, and while the teams partaking in the annual football game have yet to be determined, one thing that is already certain is that the halftime act is sorted.

It was previously announced that Bad Bunny would headline the coveted performance, during which he’ll serenade stadium goers as well as viewers around the country. But what else do we know about the Super Bowl halftime in 2026? Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the upcoming musical presentation.

Where is the Super Bowl Halftime and when will it air?

The Super Bowl halftime presentation will take place on the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026, where the game is also set to unfold. There is no exact time for the Super Bowl halftime presentation, due to the unpredictable nature of football game interruptions, ranging from the highly anticipated ads to the possible flags and pauses that will unfold. This much we know for certain: Bad Bunny will perform between the second and third quarter of the game, during the halfway mark, hence the halftime title.

Who is the Super Bowl Halftime act?

Bad Bunny is the Grammy-winning talent set to headline the halftime show. The Puerto Rican performer has become one of the most-streamed artists around the world, especially with his album Un Verano Sin Ti. In a statement following the announcement of his headlining act, Bad Bunny said, “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

While most know him as Bad Bunny, the star was born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and at 31, he’s won three Grammys as well as 12 Latin Grammys. In addition to singing, Bad Bunny’s onscreen career as an actor has included roles in Bullet Train, Caught Stealing, and Happy Gilmore 2, along with more than one appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Who is putting on the Super Bowl Halftime?

The Super Bowl halftime is presented by Apple Music and Roc Nation. When Bad Bunny’s role as the 2026 headliner was announced, Roc Nation founder Jay-Z shared in a statement that what the singer has “done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.” Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serve as co-producers on the halftime show with Hamish Hamilton set to direct.

Super Bowl LX, February 8, 2026, 6:30/5:30c, NBC, Peacock, Telemundo