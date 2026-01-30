Grammys Preview, ‘Stumble’ Goes Dark, Hockey’s ‘Miracle on Ice,’ Rose Byrne’s ‘Legs’

CBS previews Sunday’s Grammy Awards with musician interviews and analysis. The cheer squad in the mockumentary Stumble hits another roadblock when the new AI data center saps the town of water and power. A Netflix documentary relives the “Miracle on Ice” victory of the U.S. Olympic hockey team over the USSR in 1980.

Grammy Awards

Special

Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards (8/7c, CBS): We’re well into the winter awards season, and CBS is so eager to present “Music’s Biggest Night” on Sunday that they’ve produced a curtain-raiser preview, hosted by New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe. Scheduled interviews include Reba McEntire, Pharrell Williams, Best New Artist nominees sombr and Leon Thomas, and newly reunited hip-hop duo Clipse. Industry insiders are grilled about their take on the major categories, with Kendrick Lamar, Jack Antonoff, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Sabrina Carpenter among the top nominees. (The Grammys air Sunday at 8 pm/ET.)

Danielle Mathias / NBC

Stumble

8:30/7:30c

The underdog cheer squad from Heådltston State Junior College hits yet another speed bump on the road to Daytona when the town loses power and water thanks to the resource-sucking AI data center that coach Courteney (Jenn Lyon) begged to set up shop there. Now she’s pleading with CEO Jolene (Annaleigh Ashford), a former cheerleader, to move the facility anywhere else. The mockumentary also features Somebody Somewhere Emmy winner Jeff Hiller in a hilarious cameo as the local candy-button factory owner Augustus Blimpfh, who’s reluctant to intervene on Courtney’s behalf. The only one who’s enjoying the crisis: Courteney’s husband Boon (Taran Killam), who relishes being her cheerleader and having her close to home.

Netflix

Miracle: The Boys of ’80

Documentary Premiere

With the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics just a week away, a rousing documentary relives one of the most memorable events from any Winter Games: the “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympics, when the scrappy U.S. hockey team comprised of amateurs faced the dominant USSR team during the height of Cold War tensions. “To this day, it gives me chills,” remembers one of the players on the team, returning to the scene of their unexpected triumph four decades later. The film features never-before-shown 16mm footage capturing the action.

Logan White / A24 / Everett Collection

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Streaming Premiere

Described by the New York Times as “a howl of maternal desperation spiked with jagged humor,” director/writer Mary Bronstein’s harrowing account of an overwhelmed mother dealing with her child’s mysterious illness makes its streaming debut, featuring one of the year’s most acclaimed performances by Rose Byrne (Apple TV’s Platonic). Nominated for an Oscar and an Actor (SAG), she has already won numerous critics’ awards, a Golden Globe, the National Board of Review for Best Actress, and the Silver Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. Conan O’Brien makes a rare dramatic appearance as her unusually hostile therapist. The movie makes its linear premiere on HBO Saturday at 8/7c.

Starz

Spartacus: House of Ashur

9/8c

Guess who’s coming to Capua? None other than Julius Caesar (Jackson Gallagher), returning with the powerful statesman Pompey (Joel Tobeck), who’s got his eye on the lovely Viridia (India Shaw-Smith) as his future bride. In the penultimate episode of the graphically lurid spinoff, Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) — who carries a forbidden torch for the widowed Viridia — welcomes the Roman leaders into his ludus, where the female gladiator Achillia (Tenika Davis) puts on a show to prove she’s worthy of the title of champion, while grieving a recent loss. Ashur’s scheming takes a dark turn, setting up next week’s season finale.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: