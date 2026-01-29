HGTV’s ‘Wild Vacation Rentals’: Who’s Starring, Premiere Date & More

Two famous faces are gearing up to explore some of the country’s most unique homes on HGTV.

Actresses and comedians D’Arcy Carden and Sherry Cola will go on “an epic girls’ trip of a lifetime” on the brand-new series Wild Vacation Rentals, which premieres on HGTV later this year.

“We’re going on the road to find the coolest and most unique homes away from home, and we’re taking you along for the ride,” Carden and Cola said in a January statement. “From unexpected luxury escapes to thrilling, action-packed stays you never knew existed, we’re exploring every corner of the map to figure out where you can get the most bang for your buck.”

The series was first announced to be joining HGTV’s 2026 lineup in December 2205, along with the returns of Castle Impossible and Zillow Gone Wild. Wild Vacation Rentals is one of several new original shows premiering on the network this year, including Neighborhood Watch, Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, and Botched Homes.

Scroll down to find out everything we know so far about Wild Vacation Homes.

When does Wild Vacation Rentals premiere?

The show’s first episode will air after the series premiere of Bachelor Mansion Takeover on Monday, March 2, at 10/9c.

What is the premise of Wild Vacation Rentals?

“During each episode, the friends will explore three of the most enchanting, eccentric and downright bizarre rentals that the country’s hottest destinations have to offer, ultimately picking one ‘must stay’ property per episode,” the show’s official description reads. “With today’s endless getaway possibilities, Sherry and D’Arcy will find the top spots that are worth travelers’ time and money, sharing the homes’ hilariously honest reviews, unbelievable stories straight from the owners, and incredible designs and unique quirks.”

What will happen during the Wild Vacation Rentals series premiere?

“Kicking off the road trip in the Central United States, Sherry and D’Arcy will drive on a racetrack at their first vacation rental, an adrenaline junkie’s dream in Missouri,” states the episode’s description. “They’ll play in the arcade and take a spin on indoor go-karts, just two of the fun amenities at this extreme 70-acre resort.”

The description continues, “Next up will be a luxurious cave retreat in Arkansas, a place that will amaze Sherry and D’Arcy with its open spaces, moody vibes and stalactites hanging from the ceiling. Arkansas will also offer their final stop, a former nuclear missile complex where they’ll marvel at a one-of-a-kind stay 50 feet underground.”

Who produces Wild Vacation Rentals?

The series is produced for HGTV by Big Fish Entertainment.

Wild Vacation Rentals, Series Premiere, Monday, March 2, 10/9c, HGTV