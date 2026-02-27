‘Wild Vacation Rentals’: Sherry Cola & D’Arcy Carden Talk Friendship & New HGTV Show

What To Know Sherry Cola and D’Arcy Carden are part of HGTV’s new show Wild Vacation Rentals, premiering March 2.

Sherry Cola and D’Arcy Carden don’t just play friends in Nobody Wants This. The actresses and comedians are actual besties whose friendship has carried them into the upcoming Wild Vacation Rentals. Premiering March 2, the HGTV show takes the two on the ultimate road trip across the country. They’ll take in some of the unique homes away from home. Each episode sees them stay at three different rentals where they’ll decide the ultimate “Must-Stay.”

Kicking off their journey are stops in the central portion of the United States. Cola and Carden visit “Little Talladega” where hospitality meets horse power in Pomona, Missouri. Then it’s two strikingly different Arkansas destinations with one being inside a literal cave in Parthenon Arkansas and another down below to a former missile silo in Vilonia.

Here Cola and Carden, who once also faced off on Celebrity Jeopardy, open up about their bond and adventures to come.

Do you remember the moment you clicked? Was it on the Nobody Wants This set?

D’Arcy Carden: It was literally the first day of Nobody Wants This. My first day, not Sherry’s first day. We were in a scene together. We had met briefly in passing and know so many of the same people. We have so much overlap in our friend groups. We knew we would like each other, but it was really kind of electric how we got along, and how much we were making each other laugh. I would say it was love at first sight. Would you agree, Sher?

Sherry Cola: Yeah. I mean that day. The first day we worked together, not only were we kind of riffing on set. These inside jokes that were immediately born. We were telling our lovers about it right after. We were just raving about each other. Then we saw each other that same day because we had a table read. We were just gushing over each other and wanting to do more things together. The fact for Wild Vacation Rentals we get to be ourselves, that really is the dream come true here.

You mention in the first episode how you’ve never taken a trip together before this project. What have you learned about each other through your travels?

D’Arcy: Sherry is so funny and vivacious and outgoing. You would think she is more adventurous. She is actually kind of a little scared baby. She is kind of like, “Mommy, hold me.”

Sherry: It’s so true! Maybe it’s under the umbrella of trust issues in general. I’m very hesitant to crawl into a tunnel. D’Arcy is just down for it and bold and daring. It very much inspired me to do more of that. As the episodes progress, you can see me kind of like breaking out of my shell and joining her.

D’Arcy: It was really cool to see. We’re on ATVs, and she would sort of get more bold. Trust issues are a great way to put it because you trusted the whole thing.

Sherry: To be honest, I’m just really nervous to get injured. That’s the thing that is also a baseline. I remember the last time I went rollerblading, and I fell. My knee hasn’t been the same thing. So, it was that too. Remember that sky net on the third floor? That didn’t shockingly make me nervous.

D’Arcy: It was like we soul-switched.

Sherry: It was a skylight, but kind of a net you can see it and look straight down.

D’Arcy: This one is in Oklahoma.

Sherry: Yeah, Oklahoma.

D’Arcy: Sherry just jumped on it. This was like we switched people because I couldn’t go near it.

Sherry: We were really puzzle pieces on this trip. It was yin and yang for sure. I think that will be a fun dynamic for people to watch on top of these really unique homes that they’ve never seen in their lives.

What are some of the rentals you’re particularly excited for people to see? I’m looking forward to Florida.

D’Arcy: Speaking of Florida, we really liked the one in St. Augustine called the beachside container home where [the owner] put nine shipping containers together in a way I couldn’t explain to you how well it works and cool it looks and how much you don’t feel you’re in a shipping container. You feel like you’re in a very well-loved home. There was a place called The Oasis. It was something built with their hands. There are so many places like that. This isn’t just going to some flipped house in the middle of wherever. It’s like everything has so much thought and creativity and love into it. We could list every place we saw because they are so unique. Not one is the same.

Sherry: Totally. I think the unexpected takeaway was how meaningful these stories were. These people created these homes for a reason.

D’Arcy: Like the Moroccan place!

Sherry: We had so much fun on set. We haven’t even seen that episode yet. I hope it makes the cut. They need to send us the bloopers. They need the people to see the bloopers because we had the best time every single day. For that, I am always grateful because D’Arcy Carden is the best collaborator for such an adventure. But yeah, in Alabama there was this house called “The Flying Carpet.” It was really grand and lavish. It was Moroccan theme, We got massages. There was a hot tub and river surrounding it. It really looked like you could have been in Morocco. These places are accessible to people who live in Alabama and surrounding states who can’t go to Morocco. I think that is really cool about this show as well. That you don’t have to go that far to escape.

You have your assessments. Talk about how the winner is decided.

D’Arcy: We have criteria where we talk about the vibe. We talk about bang for buck, and our favorite memories. That could make sense for any hotel or rental property you go to anywhere because these places were so unique. Everything was all different. All these places are creative and cool and different, but you’re also thinking about staying there, sleeping there, eating there. So things that were clean and felt fresh and felt like a place you’d want to sleep in and eat in kind of shot to the top of the list.

Sherry: I feel like D’Arcy almost at every property asked ourselves, “We could live here?” That was a measurement of how great it was for most of them. We were very much blown away in some capacity by every single property.

D’Arcy: It was hard and painful to pick a winner so to speak.

What is it like to be on HGTV and join other colleagues like Retta and Jack McBrayer? Are you big fans?

D’Arcy: It already feels like we are part of this community, part of this HGTV family. We know Jack and Retta from our sort of scripted TV world that have dipped their toes and whole feet and whole legs actually into this.

Sherry: Yeah, they are neck deep.

D’Arcy: Yeah, and they spoke so highly of it. We really felt the love so fast.

Sherry: Definitely, we’re aware of the audience HGTV has. I’m honored to be part of this cinematic universe. I’m most excited for the world to see our dynamic in this environment because it’s so unexpected all around that I think they’ll have fun living vicariously through us as we explore these different vacation homes. We’re stoked to be part of the HGTV family.

