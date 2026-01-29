‘The Price Is Right at Night’: See ‘Survivor’s Jeff Probst With Drew Carey in Special Episode (VIDEO)

The Price Is Right At Night is having a Survivor crossover for its season finale episode to celebrate 50 seasons of the CBS reality show. Survivor host Jeff Probst will join TPIR host Drew Carey on stage during the episode.

Fans can see the two TV legends together on CBS on February 4 at the new time of 8/7c. The audience will be filled with Survivor superfans who have the chance to win trips based on Survivor locations, including French Polynesia, Australia, Samoa, the Cook Islands, and Thailand. The showcase will also be filled with “adventure-packed destinations,” according to a press release.

In an exclusive clip obtained by TV Insider, Drew Carey and Jeff Probst stand on stage and talk about the amazing prizes contestants can win. “Welcome to the show, everybody. Our tropical escape edition of The Price Is Right At Night,” Carey said. “No one knows about tropical escapes better than this guy. Say hi to my friend, Jeff Probst.”

Probst walked out on stage, and they talked about Survivor having 50 seasons. “Thanks to Survivor superfans, we’ve been going for 25 years,” he said.

“You ever get tired of living in sunny places, and you know?” Carey said.

“Drew, we’ve talked about this. Next to you, I have the best job in television,” Probst said. “I love it.”

“Being a member of the International Game Show Host Society is pretty good,” Carey laughed.

“I just got my card updated. It’s right here in my wallet,” Probst joked.

“Yeah. I miss you at the meetings,” Carey said.

Probst clarified that the contestants who win the prizes won’t be sleeping in tents ot the wilderness. They will have nice accommodations while feeling like they are on Survivor.

In the second clip, a UCLA student came to the stage after winning an item up for bid. Josephine told Carey that she is part of the Survivor club at her school, and she brought them with her.

“Wow! There’s a Survivor club at UCLA?” the host asked.

“Yes. Absolutely! We do a whole student-run rendition of Survivor. We don’t actually take anyone to an island or starve them, but we do have them compete,” she said. “I’m like the Walmart- Jeff Probst.”

Josephine had the chance to win an action camera, a snorkel package, and a trip to Samoa. Tune in on February 4 to see if Josephine wins any of those prizes.

As always, announcer George Gray will be a part of the show. Models Rachel Reynolds and Devin Goda will give away prizes.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming back Jeff Probst to The Price is Right as we celebrate 50 years of Survivor! Our Tropical Escape episode honors Survivor by offering up dream vacations to several of the beautiful destinations that have called Survivor home for the last quarter of a century. From Fiji to The Pearl Islands Drew and Jeff will be handing out the trips!” executive producer John Quinn told TV Insider.

The Survivor Season 50 premieres on February 25 at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. Probst has hosted the reality show since Season 1.

The Price Is Right At Night, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

Survivor 50, Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS