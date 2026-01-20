‘The Price Is Right At Night’ Contestants Have the Chance to Win Luxurious Prizes & $250,000 (VIDEO)

The Price Is Right at Night is offering its contestants bigger prizes than ever. One contestant has the chance to win up to $250,000 on the iconic Cliffhangers game, while others can win extraordinary, luxurious trips.

In an exclusive clip, one contestant has the chance to win a South African safari and money. In The Clock Game, DaMonica has to give the correct price of the smart glasses and the Apple iPad Air within 30 seconds to win the trip.

However, host Drew Carey offered her an even sweeter deal. “Because it’s the nighttime show, and I said at the beginning that we’re going to make it bigger, bigger, bigger. If you can give us both prices within 15 seconds, you get a $20,000 bonus!” he said.

DaMonica covered her mouth with her hands in shock. “Let’s go! Let’s get it, Drew! Let’s go!” she said.

Tune in to the episode on Wednesday, January 21, at 9/8c to see if DaMonica wins both prizes.

The logline for the episode reads, “Players compete for once-in-a-lifetime getaways to Argentina and the Maldives, while one lucky contestant takes on the Clock Game for the chance to embark on an unforgettable African safari; the iconic Cliffhangers game offers a player the chance to win a jackpot of $250,000!”

Earlier in the season, a contestant had the chance to win two luxurious cars, including a red Corvette. The Price Is Right At Night, Season 7, runs until February 4. On the final episode, The Price Is Right is celebrating the landmark 50th season of the CBS show, Survivor. Host Jeff Probst joins Drew Carey to give away a lineup of exotic trips based on the iconic Survivor locations. The audience will be filled with Survivor fans, who will have even more chances to win trips in the Showcase.