‘The Price Is Right At Night’: New Time, Jeff Probst Cohosting & More Changes Revealed

Survivor and The Price Is Right are to link up for a new collab. Survivor host Jeff Probst is set to cohost an upcoming episode of The Price Is Right At Night alongside long-time host Drew Carey to celebrate 50 seasons of the reality show. There are also time changes on the way for the show.

On February 4, the season finale, Probst and Carey team up to give away exotic trips inspired by Survivor locations. The entire audience will be filled with Survivor fans, who all have the chance to win trips to French Polynesia, Australia, Samoa, the Cook Islands, and Thailand. The showcases will be filled with “adventure-packed destinations,” according to a press release. Contestants can win all of this and more and they don’t even have to survive outside and seek shelter.

Before Survivor fans tune in to the finale, the January 28 episode is set to have an $80,000 jackpot in the game, It’s In The Bag. Players also compete for luxury trips to Spain, Japan, and Bali. Plus, the fan-favorite game, Spelling Bee, gets an unexpected twist that surprises a lucky player.

The last two episodes, beginning January 28, are moving from 9/8c to 8/7c on CBS. Hollywood Squares is taking its old time slot at 9/8c.

In past episodes of this season, contestants went home with luxury cars, $500,000 on Plinko, a Cliffhangers mega jackpot, once-in-a-lifetime getaways, including a South African safari, and more.

The Survivor Season 50 premieres on February 25 at 8/7c on CBS and Paramount+. Probst has hosted the reality show since Season 1.

Probst is no stranger to game shows, as he hosted Rock & Roll Jeopardy! from 1998 to 2001. He had also hosted Access Hollywood, Backchat, a daytime talk show, and more.

The Price Is Right At Night, Wednesdays, 8/7c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+

Survivor 50, Premiere, Wednesday, February 25, 8/7c, CBS