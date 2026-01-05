‘The Price Is Right at Night’ Contestant Gets Chance to Win Two Cars Including Red Corvette (VIDEO)

The Price Is Right at Night is gearing up to give away lots of cars. In fact, one lucky contestant will have the chance to win two cars all to themself.

In an exclusive clip obtained by TV Insider, a contestant need Collin is seen shaking hands with host Drew Carey after winning the item up for bid and said, “My wife told me to win a car, and I just won a car. She’s going to be so happy.”

“Well, you know, this is the dream car spectacular show, so we have an honest-to-gosh dream car in every single game,” Drew Carey said.

Announcer George Gray told him he could win a brand-new cherry red corvette. “Are you kidding me?” Collin said, folding over and putting his hands up to his face.

“I told you,” replied the host. “These vettes are nice.”

“No way!” Collin said.

This lucky game show contestant will be on the season premiere on January 7. The logline for the episode reads, “Contestants play iconic pricing games, including Let ‘Em Roll, Any Number, and That’s Too Much, for a shot at driving home their dream luxury automobiles.”

The rest of the season continues until February 4. Episode two will give contestants the chance to win up to $500,000 on Plinko. Another will try to win a new car.

On the January 21 episode, “Players compete for once-in-a-lifetime getaways to Argentina and the Maldives, while one lucky contestant takes on the Clock Game for the chance to embark on an unforgettable African safari; the iconic Cliffhangers game offers a player the chance to win a jackpot of $250,000!” according to a press release.

The fourth episode has contestants competing to win trips as well as $80,000 on the game, It’s In the Bag. “Plus an unexpected twist in the fan-favorite Spelling Bee surprises a lucky player,” the press release read.

On the final episode, The Price Is Right is celebrating the landmark 50th season of the CBS show, Survivor. Host Jeff Probst joins Drew Carey to give away a lineup of exotic trips based on the iconic Survivor locations. The audience will be filled with Survivor fans, who will have even more chances to win trips in the Showcase.

The Price Is Right At Night, Wednesdays, starting January 7, 9/8c, CBS