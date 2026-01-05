‘The Madison’ Actor Hints Season 2 Has Already Been Filmed

What To Know The Madison actor Elle Chapman hinted in an Instagram Story that Season 2 of the show has already wrapped filming.

The Yellowstone spinoff has yet to receive a public renewal or premiere date for Season 1.

The Madison stars Michelle Pfeiffer as a matriarch relocating her family to Montana, with a cast that includes Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, and more.

One of the three confirmed Yellowstone spinoffs, The Madison, has reportedly already finished filming Season 2 before a premiere date for Season 1 has been announced. As of the time of publication, an official renewal for The Madison has not been announced either. This information comes from an expired Instagram Story from Elle Chapman, who’s in The Madison cast.

Paramount describes The Madison as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection. It stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, a wealthy matriarch who moves her family from New York City to the Madison River valley of central Montana in the wake of a life-changing event.

The series also stars Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams of Suits, Firefly Lane alum Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, and newcomer Chapman. Garrett and Chapman play Pfeiffer’s daughters, with Russell reportedly playing her husband. 1923 actor Danielle Vasinova previously revealed that she’s in The Madison in an interview with USA Today in August 2025.

An Instagram Story from Chapman posted on December 20, 2025, said that filming on The Madison Season 2 had just wrapped. It appears to show Adams in the photo, although it’s not completely clear.

“And that’s a wrap on Season 2,” Chapman captioned the image. The photo shows five people walking on an airport tarmac.

The Madison was reportedly renewed behind the scenes in Summer 2025, according to Deadline. The reported renewal was said to be tied to Taylor Sheridan‘s new production studio in Texas, where Season 2 would film. Lioness Season 3 would also film there.

The Beth and Rip Yellowstone spinoff, The Dutton Ranch (working title), reportedly filmed in Texas as well. That series tracks Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip’s (Cole Hauser) lives after Yellowstone. Y: Marshals will do the same with Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Y: Marshals premieres in March.

The Madison, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount