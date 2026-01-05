‘The Madison’ Actor Hints Season 2 Has Already Been Filmed

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell
Emma McIntyre / Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

What To Know

  • The Madison actor Elle Chapman hinted in an Instagram Story that Season 2 of the show has already wrapped filming.
  • The Yellowstone spinoff has yet to receive a public renewal or premiere date for Season 1.
  • The Madison stars Michelle Pfeiffer as a matriarch relocating her family to Montana, with a cast that includes Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Beau Garrett, and more.

One of the three confirmed Yellowstone spinoffs, The Madison, has reportedly already finished filming Season 2 before a premiere date for Season 1 has been announced. As of the time of publication, an official renewal for The Madison has not been announced either. This information comes from an expired Instagram Story from Elle Chapman, who’s in The Madison cast.

Paramount describes The Madison as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection. It stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Stacy Clyburn, a wealthy matriarch who moves her family from New York City to the Madison River valley of central Montana in the wake of a life-changing event.

The series also stars Kurt Russell, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams of Suits, Firefly Lane alum Beau Garrett, Amiah Miller, and newcomer Chapman. Garrett and Chapman play Pfeiffer’s daughters, with Russell reportedly playing her husband. 1923 actor Danielle Vasinova previously revealed that she’s in The Madison in an interview with USA Today in August 2025.

Elle Chapman Instagram Story

Instagram

An Instagram Story from Chapman posted on December 20, 2025, said that filming on The Madison Season 2 had just wrapped. It appears to show Adams in the photo, although it’s not completely clear.

Will Kevin Costner Appear on 'Y: Marshals', the 'Yellowstone' Kayce Dutton Spinoff?
Related

Will Kevin Costner Appear on 'Y: Marshals', the 'Yellowstone' Kayce Dutton Spinoff?

“And that’s a wrap on Season 2,” Chapman captioned the image. The photo shows five people walking on an airport tarmac.

The Madison was reportedly renewed behind the scenes in Summer 2025, according to Deadline. The reported renewal was said to be tied to Taylor Sheridan‘s new production studio in Texas, where Season 2 would film. Lioness Season 3 would also film there.

The Beth and Rip Yellowstone spinoff, The Dutton Ranch (working title), reportedly filmed in Texas as well. That series tracks Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip’s (Cole Hauser) lives after Yellowstone. Y: Marshals will do the same with Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Y: Marshals premieres in March.

The Madison, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount

The Madison

Yellowstone

Elle Chapman




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
Critics Choice Awards 2026: Full List of TV Winners
Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Jaeda Lily Miller, and Hyland Goodrich in 'When Calls the Heart' Season 13
2
‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Breaks Down Season 13 Premiere’s Fiery Cliffhanger
Chelsea Handler, 2026 Critics Choice Awards, January 4, 2026.
3
Chelsea Handler Shades Kevin Costner & More, Remembers Rob Reiner in Critics Choice Monologue
Ariana Grande attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California; Michael B. Jordan attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California; Hannah Einbinder attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California.
4
Critics Choice Awards 2026 Red Carpet Photos: See All the Stars
Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf in 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2 Episode 11, '10 Minutes'
5
Hospital Drama (‘Brilliant Minds’) and Comedy (‘St. Denis’), Antiques Roadshow at 30, ‘My Life Is Murder,’ New ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor