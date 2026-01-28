‘Home Town’: Erin Napier Gets a Sweet Birthday Surprise From Her Brother

What To Know Erin Napier’s brother, Clark Rasberry, surprised her with a visit on the latest episode of HGTV’s Home Town.

Clark stopped by Erin’s latest home renovation project to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The siblings talked about Erin’s latest home renovation project, what it would be like living together, and more.

The latest episode of Home Town was all about sibling relationships, so it’s only fitting that Erin Napier‘s brother, Clark Rasberry, stopped by to spend time with his sister.

Erin and her husband, Ben Napier, helped brother-sister duo David and Melanie Binger create their dream home in Laurel, Mississippi, on the HGTV series’ Sunday, January 25, episode. Before the pair unveiled the final product, Clark stopped by the property to give his sister a special surprise.

“Happy Birthday! How are you?” he said before embracing Erin for a hug. “I’m good,” she excitedly replied. As it turns out, Clark’s visit coincided with Erin’s milestone 40th birthday.

“Happy 40th. Benn there, done that. Pretty big,” he quipped, noting that he brought along fish tacos for lunch. “We’re having a party tomorrow. You didn’t have to do anything,” Erin stated.

For Clark, the gesture was about doing something special for Erin’s big day. “I think you’re making a little bit too light of 40,” he told her. “40 was big for me. You know, like, milestones, I don’t think you appreciate them as much. You try to ignore it.”

Erin denied ignoring her major life moments, stating, “I don’t want to be made a fuss over.”

Clark went on to ask Erin about the project she and Ben were working on. Erin explained that the Binger siblings had decided to trade in their small New York City residence for a quieter life with a bigger home in Laurel.

“Do you want to buy a house with me? Do you think you could live with me as a grown-up?” Erin asked her brother, to which he replied, “No.” The pair, however, did agree that they would listen to artists such as Steve Winwood and Toto if they did live together.

Clark later joked that he forgot to bring a birthday candle for Erin’s taco. “Gross,” she said of the idea. He added, “I don’t even know how it would stay in there. We could figure it out.”

Erin celebrated her 40th birthday in August 2025 while filming Season 10 of Home Town. Ben commemorated the occasion with a sweet Instagram birthday tribute at the time, writing, “40! Celebrating my girl! The queen of the blonde beach babes! The one my girls look to and look like! Happy birthday @erinapier!!”

In the post’s comments, Erin wrote, “I am the absolute luckiest!!!!”

Erin previously reflected on Clark turning 40 in a 2017 blog post. “For a milestone year like this, we decided to surprise him at mama’s house!” she said of his birthday celebration. “There was an Italian feast—my spaghetti and meatballs and mama’s lasagna and 2 kinds of salad.”

Erin said the family agreed to share their favorite stories about Clark before dinner but got “too hungry for sentimentality and got busy eating.”

