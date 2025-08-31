‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier Shares Rare Photos of His & Erin’s Kids for Special Occasion

Home Town star Ben Napier shared rare photos of his and wife Erin Napier‘s two kids for a special occasion — her 40th birthday!

On Saturday, August 30, the HGTV personality, 41, took to Instagram with a carousel of pictures to mark his spouse’s big day. “40! Celebrating my girl! ” Ben captioned his update. “The queen of the blonde beach babes! The one my girls look to and look like! Happy birthday @erinapier!!”

For the featured photo, Ben and Erin smiled while resting their heads leaning on each other at what looked like a fair or carnival. The second image showed the birthday girl standing on a bridge while facing away from the camera beside their daughters, Helen and Mae, 7 and 4. A third shot featured the doting mom hugging one of her daughters with her eyes closed for a stunning black-and-white snap. Meanwhile, a few other pictures of Mae and Helen were dispersed amid shots of filming for Home Town and other glimpses of Erin and Ben’s personal lives.

None of the photos in Ben’s birthday tribute for Erin were close-ups of their daughters’ faces — and there’s a reason for that.

“It’s an awful feeling to have millions of people pick apart an image of your baby’s face,” Erin explained in 2021, per House Beautiful, of their decision to only show their kids from behind or from far away. “… Her likeness is ours to protect and decide when it’s okay to share, no one else’s. That’s our personal choice, and it’s not the same for everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Napier | Scotsman Co. (@scotsman.co)

In the comments, Home Town fans practically swooned over Ben’s touching post and the rare photos of his and Erin’s children.

One Instagram user wrote, “Happy Birthday @erinapier !!!! What a beautiful world you and your beloved @scotsman.co have created together! May the year ahead be full of lovely surprises!!!’

Another shared, “Happy birthday sweet, talented, wonderful Erin. You are so loved!”

Someone else echoed, “Happy Birthday lovely girl! Your beauty, kindness and brilliance shine from within. You are an example of strength, womanhood, motherhood and goodness in this world at a time when we need it the most. May your year ahead be filled with joy, family and success. You deserve everything good. 🩷.”

Yet another follower exclaimed, “Gosh I love you guys!!! Happy Birthday Erin Napier! You are a joy! ✨ 💖.”

Meanwhile, Erin popped into the comments to declare, “I am the absolute luckiest!!!!”

Hopefully, Ben, Erin, and their daughters had an amazing day celebrating the Napier matriarch as she turned the big 4-0.

Home Town, streaming on Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and Philo