Erin Napier has changed in more ways than one since launching to fame on HGTV’s Home Town in 2016.

“I watched last night’s episode for the first time just like y’all do. Last night as I watched I noticed the way age is changing me,” Napier wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 12. “I noticed my hair, half wavy, half flat, evidence of abandoning my hair styling at the 4 minute mark because I would rather make pancakes for the girls before leaving for work instead of staring at myself in the mirror worrying what you, viewer, might feel about the way I look. And I noticed my arms, that used to be thinner, and I smiled at the thought of how Mae mutters that I am ‘the softest mommy in the world’ when she pushes her face into me as she falls asleep.”

Napier said she used to “care more what the viewer might think” about her appearance, but has learned to let it go over the years. “Oh but these days I’m the softest mommy, who makes the pancakes and wrinkles up my forehead worrying if we did enough reading today,” she said. “I have decided it’s delicious and comforting to be rebellious about our vanity. We can’t care about everything, mamas!”

Erin shares her two daughters — Helen, 8, and Mae, 4 — with her husband, Ben Napier. Home Town follows the couple as they bring new life to properties in their own hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. The series has launched several spinoffs, including Home Town Kickstart, Home Town Takeover, and the upcoming Home Town: Inn This Together.

Fans appreciated Erin’s candid message about aging. “You are setting a great example for your girls! Their mama is beautiful inside and out. They see a mama who loves them more than anything! 👏👏👏,” one user commented underneath the post. Another added, “Beautiful then and now! 🤩.”

Someone else shared, “What I’ve noticed about you, I’ve been watching since the beginning, you always look happy. You have a beautiful life, a husband that clearly loves you to pieces and two girls that most likely think you hung the moon! I think there is nothing more beautiful and it shows!♥️♥️♥️.”

A different commenter wrote, “THIS. One of the many reasons why you’ve been on TV 10 years. Pure. Loving. Real. True. Beautiful inside and out. We need more of you in this world. 💛.”

While Home Town is currently in its 10th season on HGTV, Erin and Ben admitted in a recent interview that the future of their flagship series is uncertain. “Everything is fleeting. We’re just lucky,” Erin told TooFab earlier this month, to which Ben added, “This is a weird time for TV and a lot of people within the industry have asked us questions like this, and we don’t know why our show is still on. It’s probably because so many people watch it and love it and connect with it. And we are grateful for that.”

He went on to note, “At the end of the day, Erin and I feel like we are getting up every day and going to a normal job and going to work. And we love the people that we work with. We love what we get to do. Every day is a little bit different, and that’s taking out the big picture, which is this is an international television show.”

