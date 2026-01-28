‘Wheel of Fortune’ Debuts New Mascot & Fans Think They Know Who’s Under the Mask

Did a beloved Wheel of Fortune star return to the stage? The game show showed off its unofficial mascot on social media, and fans think they know who it is.

“Walking in a Wheel Winter Wonderland with my Yeti bestie❄️🌨️,” Maggie Sajak captioned the Instagram post on January 27.

Set to “Am I the Same Girl” by Barbara Acklin, Sajak, and the Yeti danced around the game show set. Wheel of Fortune is celebrating Winter Wonderland this week, and the Yeti is part of the decor. The only part of the person that could be seen was their eyes through the mask.

At the beginning of the video, Sajak and Yeti formed half of a heart with their hands. They then did the iconic handshake from The Parent Trap.

The duo then skipped along the set. The Yeti jutted his hip out in an awkward pose. The two of them sat together in the audience seats and laughed at the end of the video.

Some fans are convinced that former host, and Maggie’s dad, Pat Sajak, was in the costume. Sajak hosted the game show from 1981 to 2024.

Maggie brings her dad into her Instagram videos often, despite him protesting his reluctance, but if this was Pat, he seemed to be into it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

“Pleeeeeease tell me Pat Sajak is in the yeti costume!!!!!” an Instagram user wrote.

“🤭,” the Wheel of Fortune page replied under the comment.

“We know it’s you under there, Pat!” another wrote.

“Is that you under there, Pat? 👀,” a fan asked.

“Do we have a new mascot now? 😂😂😂,” another asked.

“Maybe 👀,” WOF replied.

Some other fans thought it was current host Ryan Seacrest without make-up, or announcer Jim Thornton.

Wheel of Fortune’s actual mascot is a fake dalmation named Sheldon. He sometimes appears on screen and was first introduced when the game show had its shopping element.

Who do you think is under the costume? Let us know in the comments.

