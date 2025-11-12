‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Go Wild for Throwback Photos of Pat Sajak in Military Days

Brittany Sims
Comments
(Left) Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Right) Pat in the military in Vietnam
Wheel of Fortune/Maggie Sajak/Instagram
Brain Games 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzles

Brain Games – ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Word Puzzles

$8.99
Buy Now

What To Know

  • Maggie Sajak shared throwback photos of her father, former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, in his military uniform to honor Veterans Day and their family’s history of service.
  • Pat Sajak reflected on his time in the military during an interview with his daughter, expressing pride in his service and gratitude for being able to provide entertainment to fellow soldiers.
  • Fans reacted positively to the photos and stories, expressing admiration and respect for Pat Sajak’s military service and thanking both him and Maggie for sharing.

Wheel of Fortune fans reacted to throwback photos of former host Pat Sajak. His daughter, Maggie, who is the social media correspondent for the game show, shared the photos on her Instagram.

“So proud to come from a family with a proud history of service, including my grandfather, my great uncles, my uncles, and, as many of you know, my dad! Thank you to all veterans this Veterans Day for your service and sacrifice!🇺🇸A few years ago, my dad and I chatted about what Veterans Day means to him, and I included some clips here, as well as some photos from his time in Vietnam,” she wrote on November 11. The holiday celebrates veterans annually on that day.

Along with the caption, Maggie shared photos of a young Pat in his military uniform with brown hair. Wheel of Fortune fans typically saw him with white hair when he hosted the show. There were also photos of him and his platoon, and him on the military base.

Maggie interviewed her dad about his time in the military. Pat told his daughter that he felt “almost guilty” that he had a soft service when he would see other soldiers leaving.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

“Whenever I got to talking to the guys, and they found out what I did, they thanked me for providing entertainment for them, so that gave me some solace in that sense,” he said.

“I’m proud of my service, and some of those guys went through really difficult times, not only during the war, but afterwards. We all tend to say, ‘Thank you for your service.’ Sometimes it’s a throwaway line, but we really should thank these people.”

“@maggiesajak just when I thought it wasn’t possible for your dad to be any cooler, I find out he’s also a veteran! So much respect for him, and all veterans!!!” one fan said.

'Wheel of Fortune's Maggie Sajak Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Days of Our Lives' Set
Related

'Wheel of Fortune's Maggie Sajak Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Days of Our Lives' Set

“This is amazing! Thank you Pat! Thank you Maggie for putting it together!!🇺🇸” wrote another.

“Good looking young man 🇺🇸 ‘GOOD MORNING VIETNAM ‘ thank you Pat for your service 🇺🇸,” a third added.

“Your dad still looks the same,” another wrote.

“He still looks the same,” an Instagram user said.

“I didn’t know he was a veteran. Thank you for your service, Pat,” one last fan said.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock

Wheel of Fortune key art

Spin That Wheel

Get absolutely everything about Wheel of Fortune in your inbox!

Syndicated

Game Show

1983–

TVG

Game show

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Wheel of Fortune ›

Wheel of Fortune

Maggie Sajak

Pat Sajak




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Dancing With the Stars 2025
1
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Shocker as Fan Favorite Is Eliminated
Madylin Sweeten and Ray Romano from 'Everybody Loves Raymond'
2
Ray Romano Meets TV Daughter’s Baby at ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Reunion in BTS Photos
Kirstie Alley, Aaron Carter, Valerie Harper
3
Remembering ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants We’ve Lost
4
Fox Midseason 2026 Premiere Dates: Full Schedule
Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks and Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 5
5
Inside ‘NCIS’ & ‘Origins’ Crossover: Gibbs’ Scene Partner & [Spoiler]’s Return