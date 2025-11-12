‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Go Wild for Throwback Photos of Pat Sajak in Military Days

What To Know Maggie Sajak shared throwback photos of her father, former Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak, in his military uniform to honor Veterans Day and their family’s history of service.

Pat Sajak reflected on his time in the military during an interview with his daughter, expressing pride in his service and gratitude for being able to provide entertainment to fellow soldiers.

Fans reacted positively to the photos and stories, expressing admiration and respect for Pat Sajak’s military service and thanking both him and Maggie for sharing.

Wheel of Fortune fans reacted to throwback photos of former host Pat Sajak. His daughter, Maggie, who is the social media correspondent for the game show, shared the photos on her Instagram.

“So proud to come from a family with a proud history of service, including my grandfather, my great uncles, my uncles, and, as many of you know, my dad! Thank you to all veterans this Veterans Day for your service and sacrifice!🇺🇸A few years ago, my dad and I chatted about what Veterans Day means to him, and I included some clips here, as well as some photos from his time in Vietnam,” she wrote on November 11. The holiday celebrates veterans annually on that day.

Along with the caption, Maggie shared photos of a young Pat in his military uniform with brown hair. Wheel of Fortune fans typically saw him with white hair when he hosted the show. There were also photos of him and his platoon, and him on the military base.

Maggie interviewed her dad about his time in the military. Pat told his daughter that he felt “almost guilty” that he had a soft service when he would see other soldiers leaving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

“Whenever I got to talking to the guys, and they found out what I did, they thanked me for providing entertainment for them, so that gave me some solace in that sense,” he said.

“I’m proud of my service, and some of those guys went through really difficult times, not only during the war, but afterwards. We all tend to say, ‘Thank you for your service.’ Sometimes it’s a throwaway line, but we really should thank these people.”

“@maggiesajak just when I thought it wasn’t possible for your dad to be any cooler, I find out he’s also a veteran! So much respect for him, and all veterans!!!” one fan said.

“This is amazing! Thank you Pat! Thank you Maggie for putting it together!!🇺🇸” wrote another.

“Good looking young man 🇺🇸 ‘GOOD MORNING VIETNAM ‘ thank you Pat for your service 🇺🇸,” a third added.

“Your dad still looks the same,” another wrote.

“He still looks the same,” an Instagram user said.

“I didn’t know he was a veteran. Thank you for your service, Pat,” one last fan said.