‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans React as Pat Sajak Dances With Daughter Maggie in NYC Street

Pat Sajak has got the moves. The retired Wheel of Fortune host showed off his dancing skills on a New York City street with his daughter, Maggie, in a recent video.

“The vibes after seeing a musical. (If you saw us filming this, no, you didn’t),” Maggie captioned her Instagram post on January 1.

The video was set to the song “Sunny” by Boney M. “Wanna go for a walk?” Maggie asked her dad as she sat on a chair with her dog in her lap.

“Yeah, sure!” Pat replied.

The two were then seen bundled up outside on a New York City street, dancing down a sidewalk. Pat moved down the street, flailing his arms aimlessly. Maggie skipped down the street gracefully as she put her arms in front of her and then twirled.

The camera then went back to Pat, who did a not-so-good version of the moonwalk. Maggie then followed it up with a hip shake and a pose. Pat then ran down the street, putting his arms up one at a time.

The end of the video had them both dancing together. They hopped down the street, away from the camera, throwing their arms up one last time.

Fans reacted to the pair’s dancing in the comments. “Pat has moves! HNY to all Sajaks,” one Instagram user wrote.

“So funny! Happy New Year and keep on dancing! (says the wallflower),” another said.

“Happy New Year 🎅 🎄 ✨️ Maggie’s moves look better than yours Pat…😂Lol,” a third added.

“Your dad can really move. Impressive!,” a fan commented.

“Your dad really has the moves,” a follower pointed out.

“Elite moves only,” a fan said.

Maggie has tried to get her dad to participate in other videos on her Instagram, which usually result in him shaking his head when she turns it into asking him a question about his career. But sometimes he joins in on the fun and plays games with her.

