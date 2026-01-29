‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Sneak Peek: Blue Impresses Taylor With His Cooking (VIDEO)

What To Know Sparks have been flying between Blue and Taylor on 9-1-1: Nashville.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, January 29, episode to see everyone noticing.

What better way to spend downtime in a firehouse than getting to know your teammates? Well, it’s already clear that Blue (Hunter McVey) and Taylor (Hailey Kilgore) would like to do just that on 9-1-1: Nashville, and now TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the Thursday, January 29, episode shows their teammates noticing as well.

At the 113, Blue has cooked his family’s chicken and dumplings for everyone, and he calls the others over. “Momma didn’t give me her voice, but she did pass down the next best thing: this recipe,” he says. “I will be the judge of that,” Taylor tells him, and he feeds her with a spoon. “Momma taught you right,” she declares.

While Ryan (Michael Provost) and Roxie (Juani Feliz) are there as well, Don (Chris O’Donnell) isn’t — and doesn’t look like he’s planning to join the others. He’s busy with paperwork. “I don’t remember him ever working with the door closed,” Roxie comments.

Watch the rest of the sneak peek above for more from Blue and Taylor’s flirting, including Ryan and Roxie’s reactions.

“From the day that they showed up on set together, they had such great chemistry, and they have such wonderful energies, in my opinion, that mesh so well together,” showrunner Rashad Raisani told us after the midseason premiere of the sparks between Blue and Taylor. “She’s got this feistiness, and she’s whip smart and a bit of a smartass, and he’s just so sweet and innocent, and they just are a delightful pairing. So it was very difficult to resist having them start to brush against each other.”

In “Let It R.I.P.,” ABC teases, “Roxie notices Don is having panic attacks, and he finally comes clean about his past resurfacing. Meanwhile, Cammie [Kimberly Williams-Paisley] begins to face reality when she starts attending a grief counseling group.”

Do you want to see Blue and Taylor get together? What do you think of those sparks so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

