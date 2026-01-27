‘Shrinking’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV — Who’s Returning?

Shrinking Season 3 will not be its last. Apple TV has renewed the Emmy-nominated comedy for a fourth season, just one day before Season 3 comes out on the streamer.

The Shrinking Season 4 renewal announcement confirms that Jason Segel and Harrison Ford will return, as will the entire ensemble. Ford’s character, Paul, has some serious health concerns in Season 3 regarding his progressing Parkinson’s disease symptoms. Series co-creator Bill Lawrence previously teased that Shrinking could end with Season 3, given that he always suggests three-season stories to Apple when pitching a new show.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own.

Here’s everything there is to know about Shrinking Season 4.

Is Shrinking ending with Season 3?

Despite previous hints that Season 3 could be Shrinking‘s last, Apple TV confirmed the show will continue with its Season 4 renewal. There’s no word on whether Season 4 will be Shrinking‘s last.

Who is in the Shrinking Season 4 cast?

The renewal announcement confirmed that Segel and Ford will return, along with Christa Miller, Emmy Award nominee Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Emmy Award nominee Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley.

Season 3 guest stars include series co-creator Brett Goldstein, returning guest stars Wendie Malick, Damon Wayans Jr., and Cobie Smulders, Michael J. Fox, Candice Bergen, Jeff Daniels, Sherry Cola, and Isabella Gomez.

When does Shrinking Season 4 come out?

A premiere date will be announced at a later time. Shrinking Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, January 28, on Apple TV with a one-hour episode. One episode will come out weekly after that. Season 3 has 11 episodes total. The finale comes out on April 8.

Shrinking Season 3 is all about moving forward even if you don’t feel ready. Alice (Maxwell) is preparing to go to college, causing another big season of change in her and dad Jimmy’s life. Jimmy has a romantic prospect in Smulders’s Sofi, but he doesn’t feel ready to move on romantically following his wife’s death. Everyone has to move on in their own way this season. Thankfully, they have their found family to help them through the changes.

Shrinking, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 28, Apple TV