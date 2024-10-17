‘Shrinking’ Renewed for Season 3 — Will It Be Its Last?

Shrinking Season 3 is a go! The stars of the Apple TV+ comedy announced its renewal during their New York Comic Con panel on Thursday, October 17. Season 2 just debuted with its first two episodes on Wednesday, October 16 and will continue through Christmas.

Shrinking is co-created by Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein. Segel and Goldstein took part in the panel on the main stage along with costars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Ted McGinley, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell.

Starring Segel and Harrison Ford in one of this first television roles, Shrinking follows grieving therapist Jimmy (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives, including his own. Ford plays his curmudgeonly boss, Paul, with Williams as their colleague and friend, Gaby.

The theme for Season 2, as Lawrence previously told TV Insider, is “forgiveness.” The third and possible final season will be themed “moving forward,” as Lawrence previously shared. The renewal announcement doesn’t say that Season 3 is the final season, but Lawrence does pitch his Apple TV+ shows as three-season stories. So that possibility is still up in the air.

“I’m so lucky to work on Shrinking with actors, writers, and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material,” Lawrence, who also executive produces, said in a statement in the renewal announcement. “I’m even luckier that they are people I’d want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!”

“It has been wonderful to watch audiences around the world fall in the love with the memorable characters and rich world that Bill, Brett and Jason have created in ‘Shrinking,’” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We are incredibly excited for viewers to see where life takes Jimmy, Paul, Liz, Gabby, Alice, Sean, Brian and Derek, next as they continue on their moving, heartwarming and very funny journey in season three.”

The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Warner Bros. Television. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, Randall Winston, Annie Mebane, Rachna Fruchbom, and Brian Gallivan all serve as executive producers on Season 2. Ashley Nicole Black and Bill Posley will serve as executive producers on Season 3.

Shrinking, Wednesdays, Apple TV+