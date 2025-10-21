‘Shrinking’ Season 3 Premiere Date & First Photos Revealed — Is It the Final Season?

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking' Season 3 Episode 6
Apple TV

Shrinking has revealed the premiere date for Season 3 and the first photos from the new episodes, which will feature guest stars Michael J. Fox and Jeff Daniels alongside returning guest stars Damon Wayans Jr., Wendie Malick, and Cobie Smulders.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (played by Jason Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives including his own. The Emmy-nominated comedy is created by Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein, and Segel. Goldstein appeared in Season 2 as a pivotal guest star, and as previously reported, he’ll be back as Louis in Season 3.

Shrinking Season 3 premieres globally on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, with a one-hour episode on Apple TV, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until April 8, 2026. Season 3 will have 11 episodes total. While Lawrence previously teased that Shrinking would end after Season 3, this has not been confirmed by Apple TV.

The theme for Season 2, as Lawrence previously told TV Insider, was “forgiveness.” The third season will be themed “moving forward.”

Featured in the Shrinking Season 3 photos below are the show’s main ensemble, including Segel (Jimmy), Lukita Maxwell (Alice), Harrison Ford (Paul), Jessica Williams (Gaby), Christa Miller (Liz), Ted McGinley (Derek), Luke Tennie (Sean), and Michael Urie (Brian) as well as Wayans Jr. (another Derek) and Devin Kawaoka (Charlie). The photos show couples Gaby and Derek and Derek and Liz, who had some relationship turmoil in Season 2, plus Brian and Charlie, who are preparing to adopt a baby, and Segel, Maxwell, Ford, and Tennie’s characters.

Shrinking executive producer Neil Goldman told TV Insider at the end of Season 2 that the progression of Paul’s Parkinson’s disease would potentially be a big part of the third season. Fox’s character will play an important role in this storyline, per Lawrence.

“It’s not just a walk-by,” Lawrence told TV Line. “He ended up being in two or three [episodes], and it’s significant. He has a real character, a real role in Harrison Ford’s character’s life, and it was really fun to do.”

“On a show that deals with Parkinson’s, and has a character that regularly sees a neurologist for treatment of his Parkinson’s, it was easy to have Mike play an actual character with the condition,” Lawrence continued. “He is playing someone who is 100% not him — both in how he reacts to it, and how he deals with it — but he can still play his character’s truth better than anyone else could.”

Daniels is playing Jimmy’s father, and Smulders could continue to be a potential love interest for Jimmy.

“If you’re telling a story about found family, and a dude [like Jimmy] has another guy in his life as a father figure, then it’s interesting to explore what’s lacking on the real side for him,” Lawrence said of Jimmy’s dad.

See the first photos from Shrinking Season 3 below.

Shrinking, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 28, Apple TV

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in 'Shrinking' Season 3 Episode 6
Apple TV

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford as Jimmy and Paul

Jason Segel and Lukita Maxwell in 'Shrinking' Season 3 Episode 9
Apple TV

Jason Segel and Lukita Maxwell as Jimmy and Alice

Jessica Williams and Damon Wayans Jr. in 'Shrinking' Season 3 Episode 2
Apple TV

Jessica Williams and Damon Wayans Jr. as Gaby and Derek

Ted McGinley and Christa Miller in 'Shrinking' Season 3 Episode 2
Apple TV

Ted McGinley and Christa Miller as Derek and Liz

Ted McGinley and Luke Tennie in 'Shrinking' Season 3 Episode 1
Apple TV

Ted McGinley and Luke Tennie as Derek and Sean

Devin Kawaoka and Michael Urie in 'Shrinking' Season 3 Episode 1
Apple TV

Devin Kawaoka and Michael Urie as Charlie and Brian

Shrinking key art
Jason Segel

Jason Segel

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford

Luke Tennie

Luke Tennie

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Christa Miller

Christa Miller

Lukita Maxwell

Lukita Maxwell

Ted McGinley

Ted McGinley

Full Cast & Crew

Apple TV

Series

2023–

TVMA

Comedy drama

Where to Stream

