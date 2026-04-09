What To Know Michael J. Fox responded humorously on social media after CNN mistakenly published a report announcing his death, causing widespread online confusion.

CNN acknowledged the error, removed the content, and apologized to Fox and his family, while Fox’s representative confirmed he is healthy and active.

Fans and celebrities joined in with lighthearted comments on Fox’s post, expressing relief and appreciation for his good spirits.

Michael J. Fox just expertly responded to a report of his own death after CNN posted a video and an article titled “Remembering the Life of Actor Michael J. Fox.”

On Wednesday, April 8, the Back to the Future and Shrinking star, 64, took to Threads with a humorous response to the report and subsequent online panic.

“How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?” Fox asked his followers in the update. “Do you…A) switch to MNSBC, or whatever they are calling themselves these days, (B) Pour scolding hot water on your lap, if it hurts your fine, (C) Call your wife, hopefully she’s concerned but reassuring, (D) Relax, they do this once every year, (E) Ask yourself wtf ?”

The actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at 21 in 1991, added, “I thought the world was ending, but apparently it’s just me and I’m ok. Love, Mike.”

A CNN spokesperson told TMZ, “The package was published in error; we have removed it from our platforms and send our apologies to Michael J. Fox and his family.” Additionally, Fox’s rep confirmed to TMZ that, “Michael is doing great. He was at PaleyFest yesterday. He was on stage and was giving interviews.”

View on Threads

In the comments of Fox’s proof-of-life Threads post, fans echoed his cheeky tone. One follower wrote, “Go outside and ask the first person you come across: ‘Can you see me?’ Glad you’re ok btw!”

Kathy Griffin quipped, “You’re a helluva ghost. ❤️😂.”

Someone else referenced the Apple TV+ series Shrinking — on which Fox guest stars in several episodes — writing, “All of the Above. And then you text Harrison Ford, ‘F*** Parkinson’s, I’m still alive.’ 💪💪.”

A different fan joked, “From now on, if I ever hear you’re dead, I’m a ask you first.”

Meanwhile, yet another Threads user pointed out, “The Middle East is on fire and America is collapsing. We can’t lose you right now.”

Shrinking, streaming on Apple TV+