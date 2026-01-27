Fans have become invested in the lives of Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs since their show, Fixer to Fabulous, first premiered in 2019. The HGTV stars are extremely open about their lives, both on the show and on social media.

Many viewers often have questions about the tattoo on Dave’s arm. Every once in a while, the ink on his right bicep is exposed, prompting fans to discuss its meaning and more.

Scroll down for everything we know about Dave’s tattoo.

What does Dave Marrs’ tattoo say?

Dave’s tattoo is a Hebrew phrase that means “My God, My Deliverer,” Jenny revealed in a September 2021 Facebook post, also noting that she and her husband “get so many questions ” about the ink when it “sneaks in every now and then in photos and on the show.”

Per Jenny’s post, the tattoo is “based on Isaiah 2:2.”

When did Dave Marrs get his tattoo?

Dave got his tattoo in 2017 while the Marrs family was temporarily living in South Africa.

In a separate Facebook post, Jenny opened up about how life-changing that trip was. “The purpose of our Berry Farm became clear on that visit and, after much prayer and discernment, we said yes to filming the pilot episode of what is now Fixer to Fabulous from the porch of our rental home in Balito, South Africa,” she wrote.

What religion are Jenny and Dave Marrs?

Jenny and Dave Marrs are devout Christians. “My faith is the foundation of all that I do,” Jenny’s website says. “I believe in the importance of remembering God’s faithfulness and in keeping my hands open to where He leads. I deeply trust the One who authors my story in ways I could never begin to hope or imagine on my own.”

