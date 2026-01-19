HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Shares Sweet Tribute for Daughter Sylvie’s 14th Birthday

What To Know Jenny Marrs celebrated her daughter Sylvie’s 14th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute.

Sylvie is the eldest daughter of Jenny and her husband Dave Marrs’ five kids.

Jenny also gave fans a glimpse inside Sylvie’s birthday party, while Dave shared a birthday tribute of his own.

Jenny Marrs is reflecting on some of her earliest memories with her eldest daughter, Sylvie, as she turns 14 years old.

“On January 16, 2017, her first birthday at home, I wrote these words: ‘Oh, my girl. I am so very honored to be your momma. You are brave and kind and funny and sassy. You are so very smart, I stand amazed as I watch your little mind work to figure out something new. You are daring and you have overcome so much in your short life,” Marrs began a Friday, January 16, Instagram post. “‘What a privilege it has been to have a front row seat to God’s miraculous healing power in your heart. You are going to do big things, my girl. May this new year on this earth be full of joy and laughter and silliness and wonder. We love you with an unending love!'”

Marrs said she now “marvel[s] at the fact that so much of who she was then has grown and developed into who she is today,” adding, “She is brave, strong-willed, fiercely independent, has a heart of compassion and a deep love for God. She met Jesus in a real way when she was waiting on us and we were waiting on her, and, even if her mind doesn’t remember, her soul does. She exudes his love and light and I continue to believe God has big plans in store for my girl.”

Marrs noted that it’s “hard to wrap my head around” Sylvie turning 14 and no longer being her “little girl.” However, “The young woman she is today is beautiful inside and out and I continue to be immensely grateful and proud to have been given the honor of being her mom,” Marrs gushed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

The Fixer to Fabulous star concluded her post by writing, “What a gift you are to the world, Sylvie-loo! May this next year be as it was then: full of laughter and joy and silliness and wonder. May your days as a 14 year-old be some of the best days to date! I love you to the moon and back times a billion trillion! 🤍🎉💕.”

Fans sent Sylvie their own birthday wishes in the post’s comments. “Happy birthday!! Her sweet and gentle smile is precious. Thank you for sharing your family with all of us ♥️,” one person wrote, while another added, “Precious, beautiful young lady! You are so loved! Happy birthday blessings to you!💖💐.”

Someone else shared, “Happy Birthday to You, Honey Girl. 👏 14. What a fun age. I watch on TV and see, what a good friend you are to your Mama, how you are there helping, and also, what a good Big Sister you are to the others. God Bless you with a happy, fun and cake filled😀😉😊🥰 Day.”

Along with Sylvie, Jenny and her husband, Dave Marrs, also share twins Nathan and Ben, 15, daughter Charlotte, 11, and son Luke, 6. Sylvie was born in 2012, and her adoption was finalized the following year. However, a Congolese government shutdown delayed Sylvie’s return to the U.S. with the couple until 2014.

Jenny gave fans more glimpses into Sylvie’s birthday celebration in a Saturday, January 17, Instagram post, which featured clips from her birthday party with friends. Jenny captioned the upload, “✨ Celebrating FOURTEEN ✨ Such joy!!! Thankful for the sweetest friends to celebrate my beautiful birthday girl! 💕💕.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

Dave shared his own Instagram birthday tribute to Sylvie on Saturday, writing, “Love this girl. She’s strong, talented, beautiful, and intelligent. I’m so proud of the young woman she’s becoming. Happy birthday Sylvie! You are loved.”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV