HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Looks Back at Family’s Time Living in South Africa

Before they began renovating houses in their Arkansas hometown on HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, Jenny and Dave Marrs spent some time living abroad with their family.

Jenny looked back on the family’s time living in South Africa in a Friday, January 23, Instagram post. “Nine years ago, we packed up and moved temporarily to the beautiful country of South Africa. Our time there was full of breathtaking natural beauty and deep soul rest,” she wrote. “We went on safari and the boys surfed in the Indian Ocean while the girls and I cheered from the sandy shore. We homeschooled in the mornings and spent time with dear friends in the afternoon.”

She continued, “We sunbathed alongside penguins on Boulders Beach and laughed when a monkey squeezed through the window of our rental house and stole a banana from our kitchen countertop.”

Jenny said she could sum up their time living in South Africa with “beautiful words like ‘intentionality,’ ‘laughter,’ ‘calm,’ ‘contentment,’ and ‘joy.’” She added, “While there (and in Zimbabwe), God laid the foundation for the work we are doing today: the purpose of our Berry Farm became clear on that visit and, after much prayer and discernment, we said yes to filming the pilot episode of what is now Fixer to Fabulous from the porch of our rental home in Balito, South Africa.”

Jenny and Dave’s The Berry Farm in Bentonville, Arkansas, partners with the non-profit organization Help One Now to provide “training and mentorship in agriculture & livestock, wood & metal working, business management, textiles, cooking and even technology to orphaned and vulnerable teens in rural Zimbabwe,” per the farm’s website.

Jenny’s post featured several photos of the family’s time in South Africa, from visiting locals to surfing at the beach to seeing wild penguins and more. The pictures did not feature Jenny and Dave’s youngest child, son Luke, as he was not born until 2019. (The couple also share twins Nathan and Ben, 15, and daughters Sylvie, 14, and Charlotte, 11.)

Fans reacted to Jenny’s trip down memory lane in the post’s comments. “These pics make me so happy! We love our SA friends!! AND the kids are SO LITTLE😭😭❤️,” one Instagram user wrote. Another added, “Oh wow…we often watch your show…a true inspiration. Sending you warm greetings from sunny Pretoria, South Africa 🔥🙌❤️.”

Someone else shared, “Wow, didn’t know this.. ❤️❤️❤️ love your show with love from South Africa 🇿🇦.” A different person commented, “Oh WOW! I am such a big fan of you, Dave and your family and never knew about your Ballito, South Africa-connection. I live in Ballito – please do come back and visit! I am so happy that you have fond memories of your time in SA 🏡 🩶 🇿🇦.”

Two years after filming their TV show pilot, Jenny and Dave made their HGTV debuts with the premiere of their flagship series, Fixer to Fabulous. The pair have since appeared on several home renovation series, including Farmhouse Fixer, Rock the Block, and Home Town Takeover. Fixer to Fabulous has also launched spinoffs such as Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn and Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano.

