Ken Jennings Shares Defiant Protest Song After ICE Killings

Ken Jennings continues to speak out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents.

The Jeopardy! host has spoken out frequently about the ongoing ICE raids in recent weeks, and on Monday (January 26), he shared a newly recorded protest song by English punk rock singer Billy Bragg. The song, titled “City of Heroes,” pays tribute to the people of Minneapolis.

“I wrote this yesterday about the hero city of Minneapolis,” Bragg wrote on the social media app BlueSky—the lyrics to the track talk about standing up to fascism and helping one’s fellow neighbor.

Fans have been commenting on the song, with many appreciating Bragg’s message.

“Three chords and the truth. Don’t let people tell you ‘it’s complicated,'” wrote one commenter.

“Billy, thank you. I am a longtime fan. Quite some time ago I was hospitalized in the state of Minnesota for months and I often listened to your music to get me through it,” said journalist Mo Ryan.

“Damn this is powerful. Thank you,” another added.

“Wow. I have considered you part of my Revolution Soundtrack forever, and to have you create a song about our city just makes my LIFE 🥰 so honored and grateful. Thank you!” said one fan.

Jennings also shared a post from Mystery Science Theater 3000 alum Bill Corbett, in which the comedian mocked calls for “de-escalation from both sides.” Corbett’s sarcastic message read: “We call for a deescalation of tensions from both sides, the murderers and the people being murdered.”

The Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. referred to the events in Minnesota as “horrors” in his own post on Sunday (January 25). “Guy next to me at the airport is reading this week’s New Yorker with a ripped-from-the-headlines cover of Trump guzzling Venezuelan oil… and it’s crazy how distant that now seems with all the new horrors,” Jennings wrote.

Guy next to me at the airport is reading this week’s New Yorker with a ripped-from-the-headlines cover of Trump guzzling Venezuelan oil… and it’s crazy how distant that now seems with all the new horrors. — Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) 25 January 2026 at 20:32

Earlier this month, the game show host shared a photo of a highway warning sign that read, “WATCH FOR ICE.” Alongside the pic, Jennings wrote, “Good reminder from this state highway!”

Many fans have appreciated Jennings speaking out, with one BlueSky commenter writing, “Thanks for speaking out, Ken. It matters a lot and inspires others to do the same! This is real and we need every voice!”