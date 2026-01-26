‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Admits to ‘Stealing’ From CVS

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings admitted to stealing from CVS in a new post. The item was small and didn’t have a barcode on it, but he shared that it was “unguarded.”

“Congrats to me on getting old enough to need a shingles vaccine. They didn’t offer me the sticker, by the way. But they did leave them unguarded,” Jennings shared on Instagram on January 23.

The game show host shared a photo of the pink sticker on his chest, stuck to his blue checkered shirt. It had a unicorn with a Band-Aid on its side. It said “CVS” on the top and “I am brave” under that.

Ken Jennings is 51 years old, and the shot is recommended for those 50 and older. Shingles is a painful, blistering rash that is caused by the reactivation of chickenpox. It usually appears as a stripe on one side of the body and causes itching, burning, tingling, and pain. The rash usually affects people 50 and older or those with weakened immune systems. Typically, two shots are needed for full prevention.

Jeopardy! fans reacted to him stealing the sticker. “Always take the sticker!!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“What a rebel,” wrote another.

“Sick sticker, Ken,” a third said.

“I just did the same. 👏 However, I did not get, or even see a sticker! Hmmm 🧐 😠,” another fan said.

“He’s just like me fr (i saw a whale one while getting a flu shot and took it),” one fan admitted.

“You earned that sticker!! 😆,” another commented.

“Chaos goblin,” a fan joked.

“I’m living for this wild era of yours, Ken,” a follower said.

“Whoo! You ARE very brave and deserved that sticker!” one last fan said.

The shingles vaccine can sometimes give people side effects. Hopefully, he is well enough to continue hosting Jeopardy!.