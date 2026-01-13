During the Tuesday, January 13, episode of The View, the hosts had another discussion about Renee Good being shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Amid increased protests against ICE throughout the country, the panel discussed the rights people have while peacefully protesting in the United States, and Whoopi Goldberg issued a warning to those who are taking a stand.

“If you’re going out to protest, know what you’re doing,” Goldberg said. “Don’t get in the way. It’s your right to video. Go to the ACLU, get yourself a copy of the constitution so you know what your rights are. It’s gonna be a little harder because we’re not sure what ICE’s rights are. They seem to not be as clear.”

Sunny Hostin jumped in to confirm, “The constitution, as far as I’m concerned, is still alive and well, and they should be complying with it.” This prompted Goldberg to quip,”They should be, but they’re not.”

The conversation continued into the second segment of Hot Topics. Goldberg once again concluded this section of the show with a reiteration of her warning.

“Here’s what I’m going to suggest again: know your rights,” she urged. “But also, check out and find out what their rights are. Let us be very clear. Not all ICE agents are out of control. Some actually do know what they’re doing and they’re having a hard time because they don’t recognize the agency that they’ve worked for for years. So there’s a lot going on. But keep in mind, you have the right.”

She went on to clarify, “You don’t have the right to be a bonehead, OK? You can’t spit on people. People don’t like it. But you do have the right to say, ‘We don’t like what we’re seeing. We’re going to protest.’ And know that if they come up to you, the ACLU is saying, listen, think carefully about what you say. Keep your hands where the officers can see them. Don’t run or touch another officer. Write down everything you remember about an incident as quick as you can or try to find a witness and get their name and phone number. They don’t really do that now because people have phones. You know everyone is watching. Keep yourself safe. Keep them safe. Protest all you want to, but don’t get yourself into a trick-bag.”

During the discussion, Hostin also clarified what protestors are legally allowed to do. “I think you can observe, I think you can certainly record in public places,” she began. “You have to be peaceful and non-violent. I don’t think it’s appropriate to assault an officer, throw things at officers. You do have your freedom of speech, so you can say, ‘I disagree with what you’re doing.'”

As for the rights of officers during a protest, Hostin explained, “They can approach you. If you’re obstructing space, they can ask you to move. They can ask you to get back. If there’s a crime scene, they can ask you to get back. They cannot ask you to stop filming. They cannot touch you, they cannot push you, and they cannot detain you for simply exercising your first amendment right.”

Goldberg read aloud the “rights of ICE agents according to the Constitution Law Department of Homeland Security,” explaining, “Agents can stop, detain, and arrest people they suspect of being in the U.S. illegally.” Joy Behar was floored. “They just made that up!” she insisted.

The View, Weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC