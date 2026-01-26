What To Know The cast of School Spirits confirms that Season 3 will finally provide answers to several major mysteries.

School Spirits is known for leaving fans with just as many questions as answers every season, but the cast has confirmed that some of the Paramount+ series’ most major mysteries will be solved in the upcoming third season.

School Spirits Season 3, which will drop its first three episodes on Wednesday, January 28, will pick up after Maddy (Peyton List) gets her body back and Simon (Kristian Ventura) finds himself stuck in Mr. Martin’s (Josh Zuckerman) scar. TV Insider spoke with List, Zuckerman, Milo Manheim, and more of the Team Living and Team Dead actors to find out if their most burning questions were left up in the air or not in Season 3.

First things first: The aforementioned answers might not be what you’re expecting. Sarah Yarkin, who plays Rhonda, said she stopped coming up with theories for exactly that reason. “It’s funny, ’cause I feel like Seasons 1 and 2, we were also so desperate to figure out what was going on,” she said. “And we were guessing things, and Milo’s making a murder board and trying to figure it out, whatever. And I feel like Season 3, at least I was like, I’ll see what happens. I said, ‘They’re gonna show me the way.'”

Nick Pugliese, who spoke to us in a joint interview with his costar, added, “Also, we were disproven so often during the first and second season that my brain was just kind of like, ‘You’re not gonna get it right.’ And I don’t think there’s any way we could have predicted this. No. There’s literally no world in which we could have ever seen anything coming.”

Naturally, most of the cast brought up the mystery of why so many kids have died at Split River High, including Yarkin and Pugliese. “I feel like that’s a thesis question, maybe, for this journey we go on in the season to figure out why, and does it get answered? Yeah…” she trailed off. “It gets explored, for sure.”

Rainbow Wedell, who plays Claire, answered a bit more definitively in a separate interview. “I wanted to know more about Split River and why so many people died at that school, and I think I did get some answers,” she said.

Others had more specific lines of questioning related to their specific characters, including Miles Elliot. In a joint conversation with Quinn, actor Ci Hang Ma wondered about his character’s past. “Personally, for Yuri, I was always wondering how he died, and what that looked like for him, and we do get to see that this season, which is really cool,” Elliot teased.

After Wally’s Season 2 cliffhanger — a door to move on from Split River appears to him — Manheim was curious about where his character would go from there. “Whether that’s through his door, whether that’s continuing to exist in this world without Maddie? Yeah, just physically and emotionally. Where does he go?” he asked.

He continued, “And then also for Simon and Maddie, I’m like really curious to see what’s sort of on their plates now and what happened with Simon, and if we were going to be able to interact with each other. All of those questions were answered, and I’m satisfied with the answers.” (Spencer MacPherson, who plays Xavier, also confirmed that a definitive answer to how and why Simon is stuck in limbo is coming in Season 3.)

Ma wanted to know what Mr. Martin was talking about in the Season 2 finale, when he warned the ghosts that there’s “something deeper” happening at the school. “We see what that is,” they teased. “We are on a journey to find what that is.”

Which question are you most excited to find out the answer to in Season 3? Let us know in the comments below — and don’t forget to drop your theories!

School Spirits, Season 1-2, All Episodes Streaming Now, Paramount+

School Spirits, Season 3 Premiere, January 28, Paramount+