School will soon be back in session at at Split River High (aka literal purgatory). After leaving fans with some major questions — did Wally (Milo Manheim) cross over? What’s going to happen to Simon (Kristian Ventura) in limbo? — School Spirits will offer answers in Season 3.

Don’t expect the show to be any less twisty than usual, though. Paramount+ has promised that the YA drama will offer “deeper and darker” mysteries than ever before. Even though Maddie (Peyton List) succeeded in reuniting with her body in the Season 2 finale, she has plenty of other problems to solve.

TV Insider spoke with executive producers Oliver Goldstick, Megan Trinrud, and Nate Trinrud ahead of School Spirits’ Season 3 renewal, and the latter said they already had a roadmap for the story, and anything that didn’t add up in Season 2 was by design. “We’re really intentional with the way that we do that stuff. If people watch Season 2 closely, there’s a lot of clues about where Season 3 is going,” Megan Trinrud said.

So, what other clues have been dropped about School Spirits Season 3? TV Insider has done our own investigating and put everything you need to know in one place. What will Season 3 be about? Who’s in the cast, and when do new episodes come out after the premiere? Scroll to find out.

When does School Spirits Season 3 premiere?

Mark your calendars! The new semester of School Spirits begins on January 28, with the first three episodes dropping on Paramount+.

What is School Spirits Season 3’s episode release schedule?

One new episode will drop weekly after that, until the Episode 8 finale arrives on March 4. If it remains the same as Seasons 1 and 2, the new episodes will air at 3 a.m. ET on the day of release. However, it’s slightly different this time because the show has a Wednesday release schedule instead of Thursday.

Who is in the School Spirits Season 3 cast?

List, of course, will return as Maddie Nears, Ventura as Simon Elroy, Manheim as Wally Clark, and Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin. Spencer MacPherson will also reprise his role as Xavier Baxter, as well as Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, and Miles Elliot as Yuri.

Get excited, because some new students are joining the class. Recurring guest stars include Jennifer Tilly as Dr. Hunter-Price, Ari Dalbert as Kyle, and Erika Swayze as Livia. They join the roster of returning recurring guest stars: Maria Dizzia (Sandra), Patrick Gilmore (Mr. Anderson), Alex Zahara (Principal Hartman), Ian Tracey (Sheriff Baxter), Jess Gabor (Janet), and Zack Calderon (Diego).

What will happen in School Spirits Season 3?

School Spirits Season 3 will thin the veil between the living and the dead, “delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew,” per the show’s logline. A now-living Maddie is plagued by terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead.

Simon is even more worse off, trapped in the afterlife and fixated on uncovering the secrets in Split River High’s scars. The season will address questions like, why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? Get ready to play detective alongside Maddie and her friends.

Is there a School Spirits Season 3 trailer?

Season 3’s trailer is here, so you can start coming up with theories now. It’s all the way up at the top of this page, in case you missed it! Tell us what you think of the first look at the new season in the comments section below.

School Spirits, Season 1-2, All Episodes Streaming Now, Paramount+

School Spirits, Season 3, January, Paramount+