‘Pawn Stars’: Corey Harrison Hospitalized After Crash, Will Miss Dad Rick’s Wedding

What To Know Corey Harrison of Pawn Stars was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash, which he shared about on Instagram.

Due to his injuries, Corey will miss his father Rick Harrison’s upcoming wedding in Cancun, after already missing the Las Vegas ceremony earlier this month.

Corey shared X-rays of his injuries on Instagram.

Pawn Stars star Corey Harrison has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash. His injuries will cause him to miss dad Rick Harrison‘s wedding for the second time this month (Rick got married in Las Vegas on January 3 and has another wedding event in the works with his wife, Angie Polushkin, coming up).

Corey, 42, revealed his hospitalization on Monday, January 26, on Instagram, revealing that he has 11 breaks in his ribcage. The Instagram post also included photos of his X-rays that reveal the damage to his ribs. There are also bandages on both of his hands in the photos. He’s lying in a hospital bed but giving two thumbs up in the first image. His post did not reveal the details or date of the crash.

“Pretty messed up but I’m good crash bars are awesome 3 nights in the hospital 11 breaks in my rib cage,” he captioned the post, which featured a photo of him in his hospital bed. “Will do an episode on @theCoreyHarrisonshow. Sorry Pops looks like I’m missing your wedding.”

Crash bars are protective steel or aluminum designed to shield important parts of a motorcycle in the event of a crash.

Rick married Angie, a nurse, at the Little White Chapel in Vegas on January 3. An Elvis impersonator officiated the ceremony. They plan to have an official wedding later this month.

Corey was unable to attend the Vegas ceremony because he was in Mexico. Now, his injuries will prevent him from attending his dad’s official wedding in Cancun, in which he was reportedly going to be the best man, per TMZ.

Corey has been injured in a motorcycle accident before. He purposefully jumped off his motorcycle in 2014 to avoid a worse crash. The 2014 accident broke his hand, leaving him injured on his birthday. He went to his birthday party instead of going to the hospital. He ended up needing eight screws and two plates surgically placed into the broken hand.

Pawn Stars Season 24 premiered on January 7 on the History Channel. New episodes come out on Wednesdays.

Pawn Stars, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, History Channel