Rick Harrison Talks ‘Unforgettable’ Vegas Wedding, New ‘Pawn Stars’ & More

What To Know Rick Harrison is speaking about his recent surprise Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

As Pawn Stars returns with 10 new episodes, he reflects on the show’s enduring appeal and teases what’s to come.

The doors of Gold & Silver Pawn shop in Las Vegas have opened once again with 10 new episodes of Pawn Stars coming to History Channel. Rick Harrison, owner of the iconic family establishment, continues his search for items that interest him and/or could turn a profit. Other familiar staples include co-owner and son Corey Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell are also on the hunt. The hit series found a successful formula now in the middle of Season 24 totaling nearly 700 episodes.

A big reason for its longevity remains the guys themselves. That and the fact there is never a shortage of unique pieces and stories behind them. There is more fun to be had in the upcoming installments starting January 7 with everything from iconic movie props to historical weapons up for sale. Appraisers and other colleagues determine the legitimacy of what is brought in, as well as help assess the value.

Rick has another reason to celebrate the new year beyond Pawn Stars. People first reported he married nurse Angie Polushkin at the Little White Chapel on January 3. An Elvis impersonator officiated the intimate ceremony and was followed by a gathering at Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern. The couple got engaged in March 2025 after meeting in early 2024.

Here the newlywed looks back on the recent milestone and tells us what’s to come on the show.

Congrats on getting married in Vegas, by an Elvis impersonator no less. How do you reflect on that day?

Rick Harrison: It was fun, unforgettable, and very Vegas—which fits me well. We’re excited to start this next chapter as husband and wife.

There are a growing number of collector shows coming on the scene. How is it to see Pawn Stars still going strong?

It’s honestly pretty surreal. When we started, nobody thought a show about a pawn shop would last more than a season. The fact that Pawn Stars is still going strong just shows that people connect with history, negotiations, and family dynamics.

How would you say inflation and economic landscape have impacted the pawning business?

Inflation definitely changes how people use pawn shops. When money gets tight, people are more likely to pawn instead of sell, because they want the option to get their items back. On the business side, you’ve got to be smarter with cash flow and pricing than ever. The fundamentals are the same—it’s still about risk and value—but the margins matter more now.

Thoughts on the future of your business and the show?

As long as people have interesting items and stories behind them, the shop will be around. The show has evolved over the years, but at its core it’s still about history walking through the door every day. I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

What would you say is big right now in pawning and collecting? Anything that has gone up particularly in value?

Military collectibles are still huge. Vintage watches continue to climb, and certain pop-culture memorabilia from the ’80s and ’90s are exploding in value.

What are some of your most recent big acquisitions?

We’ve had some great historical pieces come through—items tied to major moments in American history, along with some rare firearms and unique memorabilia. I can’t spoil too much, but viewers will definitely see a few deals that made me stop and think.

Speaking of Vegas. What do you remember about the assessments for the Viva Las Vegas movie poster from France and the Civil War Webley revolver in the upcoming episode?

The Viva Las Vegas poster stood out because of how rare it was—especially coming from France. Condition and authenticity were everything on that one. The Webley revolver was fascinating because it’s not something you see tied to the Civil War very often. Those are the kinds of items that make this job exciting.

Pawn Stars Season 24 returns, January 7, 9:30/8:30c, History Channel