Rebecca Romney made her Pawn Stars debut during Season 4 in 2011 and then continued to pop up on the show once in a while to appraise antique books and, occasionally, documents for the shop. However, Romney has not appeared on an episode of the series since 2018 (although she was part of Pawn Stars Do America in 2022).

While the rare bookseller has not officially “left” Pawn Stars, she has seemingly moved from her time on the History Channel.

Scroll down for everything we know about Romney’s Pawn Stars‘ exit and her life today.

Why did Rebecca Romney leave Pawn Stars?

Romney left Pawn Stars because she moved from Las Vegas to Philadelphia. She previously worked at Bauman Rare Books in Vegas, which put her right near the pawn shop to help out. However, a move to the East Coast made it more difficult for her to be available for appraisals at World-Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

After relocating to Philly, Romney then spent some time in New York at Honey & Wax Rare Booksellers in Brooklyn from 2016 to 2019. She has since moved to Washington D.C., which is where she lives and works now.

Per her LinkedIn, Romney appeared in over 50 episodes of Pawn Stars from 2011 to 2025.

What is Rebecca Romney doing now?

Romney is currently running Type Punch Matrix in D.C. The rare book firm “sells a mixture of beloved classics and innovative texts from throughout print history, for collectors and institutions alike,” according to its website. She cofounded the business in 2019 with Brian Cassidy. The store features “pivotal works from every field.”

Additionally, Romney is a speaker at libraries, museums, schools, and universities. She is a content creator, as well, and often posts videos on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Of course, the majority of her content is about books.

Is Rebecca Romney married?

Romney’s current relationship status is unclear. She was married to J.P. Romney, a fellow author she reportedly shares two children with, but there has been speculation about the couple possibly divorcing.

Romney has not commented on the rumors herself and does not share her personal life on social media.