HGTV Fans React After David Bromstad Is Stunned by Precious Gift He’s Given

David Bromstad had to pick his jaw up off the floor on Thursday’s (January 23) episode of My Lottery Dream Home when a client presented him with a touching gift left by her late mother.

HGTV shared a clip of the sweet moment on social media, in which Bromstad sat down with clients Lexi and her husband, Ken. The couple was in the process of buying a lake house in Chicago in honor of Lexi’s mom, who passed away over a year ago.

During the conversation, Lexi handed Bromstad a small gift box. “This was my mom’s. And it’s for you,” she said.

“Stop… really?” replied a surprised Bromstad.

As the HGTV star removed a sterling silver ring from the box, Lexi commented, “It’s too bling-y for me.”

Bromstad laughed, but he’d yet to notice the best part. “Do you see it’s Mickey?” Lexi told him, referring to the engraved Mickey Mouse head on the sides of the ring.

When Bromstad realized, his mouth fell wide open, and he turned in shock to the crew off camera. He then put the ring on, adding, “This is really cool.”

Bromstad is a huge Disney fan and has several Mickey Mouse and Disney-related tattoos. He also worked as a Disney illustrator for many years before making the jump into house design.

“Thank you so much,” he continued. “That’s… that’s a lot.”

Lexi explained to Bromstad that her mom “really did enjoy your show.”

“She had great taste,” he joked.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their reactions to the heartwarming moment, with one Instagram user writing, “A beautiful ring for a beautiful man ❤️❤️🔥.”

“That’s the sweetness right there,” said another.

“He’s so engaging…like a best friend who you can just go crazy with!! Thank you David for making the world a sweet n kinder and funnier place!!” another added.

Another wrote, “That was so sweet & endearing.”

“She did have great taste!” said one fan.

“Love You David, and that was such a sweet thing for her to do!” another added.

“This was a heartwarming episode,” said another.