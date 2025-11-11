What To Know Get an exclusive first look at The Morning Show‘s penultimate Season 4 episode.

In the sneak peek, Alex, Celine, and Ben strategize with UBN legal after Bradley’s apparent detainment.

Can they keep a lid on the situation?

The Morning Show‘s riveting fourth season is quickly approaching its end, and the stakes have never been higher after Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) was detained overseas while investigating a lead on an ongoing story. In an exclusive sneak peek clip for the penultimate episode, “Un Bel Di,” Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and the UBN team are dealing with the potential fallout.

In the footage above, John (Kenneth Choi) from legal reveals authorities “claim they found a suspicious hard drive in her luggage,” explaining Bradley’s detainment.

“What’s the state department saying?” Celine Dumont (Marion Cotillard) asks, to which John responds, “They’re reviewing her case to see if she qualifies as unlawfully detained. It could take weeks. The Belarusians haven’t charged her officially.”

“What does that mean? Charged with what?” Alex questions, curious about what could be holding her colleague up. “Espionage, conspiracy against the state, it could be anything,” John clarifies.

“Espionage?!” Alex exclaims, before explaining that Bradley “was chasing a story.” Suddenly, the mood in the room shifts as Alex understands her words have revealed more than she’d probably intended to share, as Celine inquires, “What story?”

“Something that happened before the merger, a pollution cover-up in Ohio…” Alex shares, and the camera stays on Celine as the weight of that revelation settles in.

As the scene continues to play out, more information about Bradley’s trip comes to light, raising alarms for all in the room, including the new head of news, Ben (William Jackson Harper). See what happens when they learn about Chip Black’s (Mark Duplass) involvement in the situation by checking out the full clip above.

And don’t miss any second of the latest episode of The Morning Show when it finally arrives on Apple TV beginning on November 12.

