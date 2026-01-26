Fox News: Peter Doocy Grills Kristi Noem Over ICE ‘Protocol’ After Latest Horrific Killing

What To Know Fox News’ Peter Doocy questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem about the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by ICE agents, the second such incident in Minneapolis this month.

Noem claimed Pretti intended to harm law enforcement and that agents followed protocol, but provided no evidence and acknowledged the investigation is ongoing.

Doocy pressed Noem on whether deadly force was justified since video footage appeared to show Pretti was disarmed before being shot.

Fox News’ senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy spoke with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Sunday (January 25) about the second fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

In a sit-down interview on The Sunday Briefing, Noem claimed that ICE agents “fired defensive shots” that led to the death of Alex Pretti. The 37-year-old intensive care nurse for the United States Department of Veterans Affairs was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents on Saturday amid protests following the January 7 fatal shooting of Renée Nicole Good, also by federal officers.

Noem claimed, without evidence, that Pretti intended to “kill law enforcement,” referring to his actions as domestic terrorism. Pretti did have a concealed handgun on his person, which he was legally permitted to carry, per The Guardian. However, none of the available footage of the killing shows Pretti “brandishing” a weapon.

“So, you said last night, ‘It looks like a situation where an individual arrived on the scene to inflict maximum damage on individuals and to kill law enforcement,'” Doocy said, per Mediaite. “Did he say, ‘I’m gonna kill you,’ or did he leave a note? How do you know that was his intent?”

Noem said part of the investigation will involve “hearing from those agents and officers and people on the ground.” She went on to claim that Pretti “came to that scene and impeded a law enforcement operation, which is against federal law. It’s a felony.”

“When he did that, interacting with those agents when they tried to get him to disengage… he became aggressive and resisted them throughout that process,” she continued.

In multiple videos of the incident, shot from different angles, Pretti is seen shielding a woman who had been pushed to the ground by an ICE agent. Pretti was then pepper-sprayed and wrestled to the floor by several federal officers. After an agent appeared to disarm Pretti, other agents opened fire, shooting him at least ten times.

“These officers used their training, followed their protocols, and were in fear of their lives and the people around them,” Noem claimed.

Doocy pushed back on this, stating, “You mentioned the protocol… there is an angle of video that we’ve been playing all morning, where it shows an officer removing a weapon either from Alex Pretti’s waistband or a holster, and he walks away with the weapon before officers start shooting. It appears that Alex Pretti was disarmed. If he was disarmed, is it the protocol to use deadly force?”

Noem dodged the question, answering, “And that’s all part of this investigation. Every video will be analyzed. Everything will be looked at. And that’s part of the answer, is that I can’t speak to every single thing that those officers thought.”

She added, “But this happened in seconds. They clearly feared for their lives and took action to defend themselves and the people around them.”