‘The View’ Hosts Make Anthony Anderson Squirm While Grilling Him on New Girlfriend

Did you say “Hot Topic”? While Anthony Anderson might’ve been onhand for Friday’s (January 23) edition of The View to talk about his new Star Search series on Netflix, boasting about the live vote process and how one contestant made Jelly Roll cry during a performance this week, some of the cohosts had a very different topic in mind.

After Anderson, who got divorced from wife Alvina Stewart in 2023, was spotted at Netflix’s Golden Globe afterparty with TV host and radio personality Rocsi Diaz, the cohosts wanted to hear from him directly that he was in a real-deal relationship.

At first, Anderson resisted the pressure and used humor to deflect, but eventually, after a bit of squirming and a lot of persistence on the part of the cohosts — Sunny Hostin in particular — he caved.

“First of all, we have been friends for more than 20 years, so it’s a beautiful thing when you can have a relationship with a friend,” he said, adding with a laugh, “That is my lady friend. You’re not going to get me in trouble when I leave here!” At the time of the episode’s taping, Anderson had been pretty tight-lipped about his personal relationship status with Diaz.

Elsewhere in the episode, Anderson talked about the viral video Judge Greg Mathis interrupted a plaintiff in his televised courtroom because he thought Anderson was in the crowd. “Hey man, when’d you get in here?!” Mathis shouted.

About that moment, Anderson said, “I just want to let y’all know, Greg Mathis gets high before he tapes the show.” After a laugh, he added on a more serious note, “That dude does look like he’s from the same tribe.”

Anderson previously addressed the slip in a 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC