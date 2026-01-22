Joy Behar Says She Feels ‘Sorry’ for Trump Amid White House Criticism of ‘The View’

After yesterday’s episode of The View, in which Whoopi Goldberg called for Donald Trump to be removed from office by means of the 25th Amendment and Sunny Hostin deemed Donald Trump a “useful idiot,” the White House issued a scathing statement about both of the panelists.

“Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin [are] a pair of useful idiots that have no talent and very poorly rated TV show,” the statement, provided to EW, read. “President Trump will continue to deliver on his commonsense America First agenda that nearly 80 million Americans voted for.”

On Thursday’s show, although the cohosts did not discuss that particular matter, they did discuss the matter of Donald Trump’s very consequential and widely panned speech at Davos for the World Economic Forum, along with his ultimate announcement of a supposed “deal” with NATO to secure sovereign territory on Greenland.

After reviewing footage of the response to Trump’s apparent confusion of Greenland and Iceland and debating whether his decision to back down from threats of using force to acquire Greenland due to the immediate impact it had on the stock market, Behar shared a theory as to why the financial distress of that decision might have such an impact on him.

“Mary Trump, his niece, I was reading her Twitter account for something, and she’s talking about how he is not a loved person. He was not loved as a child, and so he worships money or something. Even his children are transactional relationships. I feel sorry for him,” she said.

“You do?!” Hostin asked, incredulously, before adding in a mocking tone, “The poor guy. No one loves him.”

Behar had a similarly “sorry” reaction when watching Trump’s televised interview with ABC News’ Terry Moran back in 2025, as she said, “I watched the whole thing, and I’m really starting to feel sorry for him…. He’s in over his head. The simplest questions he cannot answer. He knows that only immigration is maybe where he has been somewhat successful… and then he turns on Terry Moran when he asked, ‘How dare you ask me a question I can’t answer?’ I mean, the guy is over his head.”

About the apparent result of the Davos conference, and Trump’s decision to pull back on pressuring force against Greenland and, by extension, the rest of NATO, Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I think in this day and age when we’re all just feeling chaos around us, we should take wins where they are. This is a win for NATO. Denmark and Greenland were part of these conversations overseen by the NATO Secretary General. This is what they ultimately wanted. They want a greater U.S. military presence there, but it allows them to maintain their sovereignty. Sovereignty is not part of this deal, despite what we might hear from the White House.”

“What deal?” Hostin then asked, perhaps rhetorically.

“Well, we’re hearing about that. We may end up hearing from the White House …. that we’re gonna have a larger military presence and a shared missile defense capability,” Griffin continued.

“I don’t believe it,” Hostin insisted.

“But yeah, he’s lifting the threat of tariffs on the European Union, one of our biggest trading partners. The Europeans stood strong, and he had to fold,” Griffin then said.

Goldberg then offered her theory to close the segment, saying, “OK, here’s what I think. I think there was a light discussion that NATO already knew, because they already talked about all of this with Denmark and all the stuff that they wanted, and he is trying to save face.”

“I think Marco Rubio came in like a little fairy to get this deal through,” Griffin said with a laugh.

