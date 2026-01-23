‘Wonder Man’ Stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Sir Ben Kingsley Preview Their Onscreen Friendship (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

What To Know

  • Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley preview their roles.
  • Learn more about how acting brings Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery together.
  • The actors offer a glimpse behind the Marvel curtain.

Wonder Man is pulling back the curtain on the acting world inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the street-level series introduces viewers to Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

The down-on-his-luck actor is looking for his next big break, which Mateen teases is something many other people are likely to relate to. “I think a lot of people will see themselves as Simon,” Mateen tells TV Insider. “Simon is a guy with a dream, and I think that’s something that everybody will be able to relate to, is feeling like they have something to share with the world, and we get to watch him go on his journey.”

Plucked from the comics, Simon Williams is getting a slight twist, as the trailer teases he’s trying out for the famed titular role in a remake of the cult classic movie within the MCU. In the process of going out for the part, he crosses paths with the infamous Mandarin, a.k.a. Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley), making them one delightfully odd duo.

Sir Ben Kingsley and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in 'Wonder Man'

Disney+ / Suzanne Tenner

Kingsley shares, “One thing I’ve noticed which is really endearing about this series is that Yahya’s character Simon has a very primal link with his dad, where he gets the first experience of acting, of transforming, of being the superhero version of oneself. And I, my character Trevor, have almost exactly the same parallel with his mother Dorothy, who has great faith in him as an actor.”

Acting is in their bones and, as Kingsley puts it, “is actually vital to the tribe, to humanity…  and I think that both Simon and Trevor, from their different directions, are far more interested in craft than they are in fame.”

'Wonder Man': Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Sir Ben Kingsley on Bringing Hollywood to the MCU
Related

'Wonder Man': Yahya Abdul-Mateen II & Sir Ben Kingsley on Bringing Hollywood to the MCU

Mateen echoes his costar’s sentiments, saying, “Simon is looking for a sense of belonging, you know, and acting, I believe, has been a place where Simon feels the most seen, where he feels heard. It’s the possibility of there being a safe world for him where he has friends and he can be loud and he can and he can express himself.”

Watch the video interview with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley above. Then, see them share in that joy onscreen in Wonder Man and see the series when it arrives on Disney+.

Wonder Man, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 27, Disney+

Wonder Man key art
Yahya Abdul-Mateen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen

Arian Moayed

Arian Moayed

X Mayo

X Mayo

Olivia Thirlby

Olivia Thirlby

Byron Bowers

Byron Bowers

Full Cast & Crew

Disney+

Miniseries

Miniseries

Action

Adventure

Comedy

Fantasy

Science fiction

Latest Headlines

More Wonder Man ›

Wonder Man

Ben Kingsley

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Anthony Geary - 'General Hospital'
1
‘General Hospital’ to Air Rare Luke Spencer Moments in Commemorative Episode
Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Episode 11
2
Kelli Giddish Explains Why Rollins Called out Benson in Painful ‘SVU’ Scene
David Muir, Tony Dokoupil, Tom Llamas
3
Did Tony Dokoupil’s Ratings Improve?
Vin Gupta and Donald Trump
4
MS NOW Medical Analyst ‘Concerned’ Over Trump’s Cognitive Health
February 2026 Streaming
5
February 2026 Streaming Guide: What’s New on Netflix, Hulu & More