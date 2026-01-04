What To Know The Shaw family’s past continues to be a mystery in Tracker Season 3.

Showrunner Elwood Reid talked to TV Insider about bringing back Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh as Colter’s siblings.

Even though we have yet to see the Shaw family all together onscreen, we know it would be explosive. We also know that scheduling will make that very difficult, but what about seeing either of Colter’s (Justin Hartley) siblings, Russell (Jensen Ackles) or Dory (Melissa Roxburgh), again in Tracker Season 3? When TV Insider spoke with showrunner Elwood Reid about the fall finale and looking ahead to the March 1 midseason return, we had to ask just that.

“We’re going to try,” Reid told us. “If Jensen has a hole in his schedule at the end of the year, I’d like to book him in there or try to get him in there. He’s just fun to have in the show. It all depends on — he’s a busy guy. He’s busy with The Boys offshoot [Vought Rising]. So, I mean, as soon as he gets done with that, like I said before, I grabbed him in his only vacation he had all year. I grabbed him for eight days of that vacation.”

The sme is true for Roxburgh, who also stars on The Hunting Party (Season 2 premieres January 8).

“It’s always just juggling. Sometimes the stories work out. We can get ’em in there. And it always is funny because sometimes just that storyline, if we build it for that character, it has to be able to work without that character. Because I think the minute the show just becomes this gimmick where it’s like, oh, fun guest star of the week… It has to work completely as a Colter case,” Reid continued. “And in my opinion, that’s always the thing I’m hammering home most of the writers and to the editors and the directors, is it’s always Colter’s show. Always.”

Tracker Season 3 kicked off with Jensen Ackles’ return for the two-parter, in which Colter told Russell what he learned about the night their father died: Yes, Otto (Alex Fernandez) did push him over the cliff, but only because their mother (Wendy Crewson) turned to him for help. There’s still a lot more to explore about the Shaw family and just what was going on with both their parents in the past.

Tracker, Midseason Return, Sunday, March 1, 8/7c, CBS