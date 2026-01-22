American Idol is about to return with its 24th season on Monday, January 26, but we’re still stuck on the epic Season 23 finale. In May 2025, Jamal Roberts was crowned the winner of Season 23, with John Foster being named runner-up.

Even though Foster didn’t win the show, he’s been full-speed ahead with his career in the eight months since the May 2025 finale. Scroll down to learn more about what Foster is up to today, as well as other updates from his personal life.

What is John Foster doing now?

Foster is pursuing his music career. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in 2025 and recently performed his 10th show at the iconic venue. During one of his Opry appearances, he even got to sing with American Idol judge Carrie Underwood.

In 2026, Foster already has a list of upcoming tour dates that he keeps adding to. He kicked off the year with a performance at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

Forster’s first single, “Tell That Angel I Love Her,” was released after his Idol win, and he followed it up with another song, “Little Goes a Long Way,” at the end of 2025. He spent most of summer 2025 in Nashville working on new music.

Although he hasn’t confirmed when his debut album will be released yet, he’s often promising fans that more new music is coming.

Is John Foster still in college?

No, Foster is currently taking a break from his education while he pursues his music career.

When Foster competed on American Idol in 2025, he was a college freshman at Louisiana State University. Despite pursuing a singing career, Foster was also passionate about his future in the field of medicine, with dreams of working as an oncologist one day. He chose Biology as a major at LSU.

After winning American Idol, Foster put his college career on hold. However, he told 225 Baton Rouge in August 2025 that he still hopes to earn a degree from LSU one day.

Does John Foster have a girlfriend?

Yes, Foster is in a relationship with Brooklyn Bourque. The two attended the same high school and first posted together on Instagram in May 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Bourque (@brooklyn_bourque)

Bourque was by Foster’s side throughout his journey on Idol. She flew to Hawaii with him for the Top 24 round of performances, and was in the crowd for several of the live shows.

Now that Foster is living out his music dreams, Bourque is a continued source of support, and often posts photos from his gigs on her social media.

American Idol, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, January 26, 8/7c, ABC