‘American Idol’: Jamal Roberts Shares Big Update 8 Months After Winning Show

What To Know Season 23 American Idol winner Jamal Roberts is opening up about his life.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, he gives fans a big update, plus teases what’s next.

Ever since winning Season 23 of American Idol, it has been a whirlwind for Jamal Roberts. The gospel and R&B singer has already charted number one on the Billboard charts for his Tom Odell cover of “Heal.” He received a Grammy Award nomination alongside Jonathan McReynolds for “Best Gospel Performance Song” for “Still.”

If that weren’t enough, the 28-year-old opened for Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” tour. Just days ago he even sang the National Anthem before a packed stadium during the College Football Playoff National Championship. Needless to say, the Meridian, Mississippi physical education coach turned music superstar has been busy.

Ahead of the Season 24 of Idol premiere coming up January 26 on ABC, we caught up with the busy entertainer.

We’re coming up on the new season of American Idol. How would you describe the time since you won the show?

Jamal Roberts: It has definitely been a mind-blowing experience, a life-changing experience. Even though it wasn’t easy during the whole process of Idol, you learn how to take in a lot as an artist. You learn the do’s and don’t’s. You learn the risks and what to do by any means necessary. My life has changed drastically since the show. It has been amazing. Things are unfolding before my eyes. I’ve been part of some major things, door opening things, things I’ll never forget post-Idol because I’ll never forget Idol. It’s just something you’ll never forget. They put you through a lot. I understand now. I get it.

Going through this music artist boot camp, would you say that experience prepared you for what was to come?

I had a little experience and artist development. I was just trying to stay in the pocket and do what I’m asked and give what I need to give on that stage every night. Listening to my vocal coaches, I had some good vocal coaches. Listen, they are giving you the blueprint but they are trying to see what artist you want to be yourself. They don’t want you to change. They just want you to be yourself. I had a problem with being myself in the beginning. I was like, “What do they want?” I had done a TV show before, but I wasn’t sure what they were looking for. They wanted your actual authentic self. I can’t say that about most television shows, but I do believe Idol is looking for the best you.

You just came off Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” Tour. Talking about going into the deep end right out of the gate. Take me through what you took from that time on the road.

They were amazing. It was so heartfelt and heartwarming. They were great people to meet. I met everybody. They loved me. They congratulated me. They gave me a few pointers like how to save your voice and do all this. I was learning from some actual legends. I met Patti LaBelle while I was there during the tour. She was excited and came to see me. She loved me. That was an incredible moment. As for all those dates, it was an amazing opening for different people. Different people who didn’t watch Idol or did and followed me all the way to this tour and other shows. It’s an amazing feeling.

What does it mean to also have your first Grammy nomination so early on this journey?

It’s mind-blowing. I remember getting the call that I was Grammy nominated with Jonathan. I was like Grammy nominated? I always had a dream that maybe one day I’d win a Grammy. But to now actually be nominated and see it play out, it’s unbelievable. The change within eight months from when we recorded Idol and did all the things, it’s crazy.

On January 19, you sang the National Anthem at the National College Football Championship. What was that energy like performing before that giant crowd?

I remember in the practice we had a soundcheck. They said it would be pretty energetic and a different atmosphere than what I have experienced, and it totally was. We had a lot of fans from both sides. The National Anthem is obviously a big deal. You have to get up there and do what you’re supposed to do. I took it seriously, but I also embraced the moment and enjoyed the moment. I could do that again.

I’m sure you’ll be asked again. Idol fans loved you and your dynamic with John Foster. Where do you stand with him today?

I support all my American Idol family. Some of us stayed closer than others. Some of us call each other every day. Some of us don’t because we all have our own lives, but we wish each of them well. We’ll always be an Idol family. Some of us have taken different paths. I mean I support whatever everyone is doing and how everyone is doing to prosper in life…I haven’t talked to John much, but I’ve seen him at the Grand Ole Opry and social media. I’ve seen him here and there. The contact I talk to who has been at a lot of my shows has been Kolbi [Jordan]. Me and Gabby [Samone] talk, and me and Victor [Solomon] talk. We just have this group chat where we check on each other mentally and see how everyone is doing. It’s a space we have to also vent and clear your head.

Have any of the judges checked in and given their pearls of wisdom?

I haven’t had a judge reach out. I’m pretty sure they’re busy because I’ve been extremely busy. Everything they taught me and advice they’ve given me, I’ve taken it. I hold on to every bit of it.

What do you want to tell fans about what’s next for you? New music?

New music. I’m versatile, so I plan to release music within every genre if I can. The Grammys are on February 1, so I’m looking forward to that. I’m also performing at an event around Super Bowl time, a city winery tour coming up. It’s going to be amazing.

You’re also a dedicated father. How has it been finding that work-life balance now that you have all this stuff going on?

I’m pretty cutthroat. If I’m not singing or performing, my management knows to have a flight right away to go home. I’d be ready to get with my family and my girls. I do the work and then come home. It keeps you out of trouble. It keeps your name clear.

Do you still stay connected to the school you worked at?

When I’m home, I always stop by. I always stop by to check on everything and everybody. Yeah, if I can lend a helping hand, I always do.

Do you have any bucket list collaborations?

I don’t think I’m allowed to talk about the collaborations coming up. I will say it will be very big. I think people will enjoy it. There are some collaborations coming up.

What do you say to all these new Idol hopefuls as their show experience?

I was dedicated. At a certain point in your life, whatever you’re trying to accomplish, especially if you’re putting your heart and all into it and getting those stumbling blocks in the road which was for me being told no. “You’re not good enough. You can’t do that. Maybe next time.” I just got tired of hearing that. I fought for what I want and fought for what I believe in and not going to stop. People think I’m at the top. I’m not at the top. I’m definitely not where I used to be, but I’m still chasing the dream here and still going. So I tell them to fight for what you want. As long as you know you gave it all you got, you’ll feel so much better. Never go in there and give less than what you can give. Always give what you can give.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, starting January 26, 8/7c, ABC, stream on Hulu