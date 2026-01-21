Star Search returned for the second night of its two-night premiere as Netflix’s interactive revival brought more performers to the stage for the competition series. With Jelly Roll, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Chrissy Teigen on the judging panel and Anthony Anderson as host, the Wednesday, January 21, installment welcomed a lineup of fresh acts eager to prove they’re the next big thing.

On Monday, January 21, the big winners were singer Eric Adrien Williams, dancers Movement 55, magician TJ Salto, and girl group H3RIZON. Who will win the second night? This time around, there was more variety, as comedians of all ages, animal acts, acrobats, kid magicians, and vocal powerhouses tried their hand on the stage.

With a feature that allows viewers to vote for their favorite acts in real time, fans can tune in to see which performers will move one step closer to making their dreams come true. So, how did the next round of contestants fare?

Introduction

“Welcome, Netflix fans from around the world,” said host Anthony Anderson. “Tonight we have new acts, new categories, and they need you to vote on them from home.”

Last night, viewers in 160 countries cast their ballots for their favorite performers, and once again, contestants looked to audiences at home and the trio of judges to help turn big ambitions into on-stage reality.

Competing for the $500,000 grand prize, performers across music, variety, comedy, and dance returned to make their case for stardom and earn a spot in the next round.

The Force vs. Harry Merlin Piper

In the Variety Juniors category, dance troupe The Force faced off against Harry Merlin Piper, a 15-year-old magician from Salou, Spain. The son of a magician, Harry honed his craft at home and says magic is his true passion, while California’s The Force promises to deliver a high-energy routine packed with acrobatics and synchronized choreography. “Don’t blink,” warned Harry.

The Force took the stage first with “Golden” by Huntrix from K-Pop Demon Hunters. As promised, the troupe flipped and tumbled across the stage, delivering a dazzling routine with shimmering gold effects illuminating the backdrop. When the tempo slowed, they transitioned into modern dance while still weaving in athletic acrobatics, showing control, versatility, and tight formations, and a firework light show to finish the act.

“More than anything, what I loved about you, I was watching your faces,” said Gellar. “You really were fireworks.” Girl-dad Jelly Roll asked, “Did ya’ll have fun?” After a rally of cheers, he commented, “They are doing what they love to do.” Teigen stated: “I see eight people who were made for this.”

Teigen and Jelly Roll gave five stars, while Gellar gave four stars.

Harry took the stage in a black tracksuit and singled out Geller as his assistant, “I know you used to have magical powers.” Giving her cards, he asked her to give face (which she obliged), and shuffle the cards. She picked a random card and placed it back in the deck. She spread out the deck and picked a card blindly, managing to pick her first card.

“Now I want to show you my magic,” said Harry.

In a hybrid dance-and-magic routine, Harry displayed impressive showmanship, using smoke, lights, and music to build a card trick that grew far beyond the deck. The act culminated with Harry stepping into a plexiglass case alongside an assistant, then, in the blink of an eye, the pair instantly swapped places.

“First you made it intimate…then you made it showy, then the trick,” commented Gellar. “My mind was truly blown.” She said the charisma he held at such a young age was amazing. Jelly Roll, who is apparently scared of magic, said the trick “blew his mind,” and made a comment that he is sure that his father is probably very proud. “You should not be in the junior category,” said Jelly Roll.

“You are so polished at 15 years old,” said Anderson.

Teigen and Jelly Roll gave him five stars, while Gellar gave him four stars.

Final vote: The Force got 3.7 stars from the voters at home, for a total of 4.2 stars. Harry got 4.0 stars from the voters, for a final score of 4.3 stars. Harry won the round.

JR De Guzman vs. Susan Rice

Filipino American musical comedian JR De Guzman went head-to-head with septuagenarian Susan Rice. Known for his parody songs and sharp comedic timing, JR began performing comedy while working as a music teacher, while Susan, who is on Instagram under the handle @funnyoldbag, won audiences over with her surprisingly crass humor and fearless delivery. “My parents thought, ‘My son is going to be broke and live with us forever,” said JR of his family’s support.

“In 1983, I stepped on a stage and got my first laugh,” said Susan. “I’ve been doing this for 43 years. This is a big deal.”

NOTE TO READERS: Writing comedy one watches isn’t the same as watching comedy. This will not do it justice. Please watch the set.

Susan went first and said she was going to “fluff her hair so her a** looks smaller.” She talked about how she was worried about the economy and might have to sell her eggs (“Everyone likes deviled eggs.”). Her set included chit-chat about an elder dating service, and her family’s concern about her ever finding a husband (“I don’t bring much to the table. Maybe the smell of CBD oil and Altoids.”). She also riffed on the pains of aging and family.

“I love comedy, I love dark humor,” said Teigen. “I’ve never seen someone joke about that kind of stuff. It’s new and different to me.”

“If you are looking for another nephew, I’m your Huckleberry,” said Jelly Roll. “I think you are charming.”

“I, too, took a long time to get on the Star Search stage,” said Gellar. “I love seeing people do something different.

Teigen and Gellar gave three stars, and Jelly Roll gave four stars.

JR was next and entered with a guitar. “I know this is a competition show, but I’m a lover, not a fighter…and I’m into older women,” as he gestured to Susan. “I see you with your bracelets. What is that, Life Alert? If I hear it, I know I’m killing it.”

NOTE TO READERS: Remember that note from before? Please watch the set. Writing it out doesn’t do it justice.

He performed a comedic song about the rights and wrongs of modern relationships, weaving in audience participation throughout. In one scenario — where a boyfriend lets a dog run away — the crowd loudly declared who was at fault (“YOU ARE!”). The set was humorous, interactive, and surprisingly sharp, using relatable situations to make clever points about relationships and social behavior. The answers set him up to be the fall guy and allowed him to comment on the audience response.

In the final verse, JR sang, “If I was out partying with Jelly Roll, and we got matching tattoos…but mine are not on my face.” He then lifted his shirt to reveal “JR/JR” inked across his back, earning big laughs from the crowd.

“You did a really good job, and you have a really nice voice,” said Teigen. Gellar loved that he brought the audience into it. “That shows your creativity.” But was warned about getting only one judge’s name tattooed on his body when there are three. Jelly Roll said his favorite moment was when he talked to the audience and played with their expectations.

Teigen and Gellar gave three stars, and Jelly Roll gave four stars.

Final vote: Susan got 3.1 stars from voters, for a final score of 3.2 stars. JR got 3.6 stars, for a total of 3.4 stars. JR won the round.

Duo Vespertilio vs. Macy and Tempo

In the variety category, acrobatic wonders Duo Vespertilio took on dog trainer Macy and her fuzzy pal Tempo. Meshing dramatic, dark theatrical elements with aerialist skill, partners Tanya Burka and Sidonie Adamson traveled from Denver to bring their unique act to the Star Search stage, while Macy and Tempo came from Olympia, Washington, to show off their high-energy doggie dancing and adorable antics.

“We are not just a circus act, we are telling a story,” said Sidonie. With Tempo barking in the background, Sidonie commented, “That’s the competition.”

Duo Vespertilio made a dramatic entrance to “Bad to the Bone” by 2WEI and Bri Bryant. Suspended high above the audience, they performed dangerous, death-defying aerial stunts that told the story of a vampire in love with a mortal. Amid fire illusions and flashing lights, they executed flips, waved to the crowd, and strung together a series of one-handed holds and drops. For the finale, Sidonie hung upside down as Tanya executed a death drop straight into his arms.

Jelly Roll talked about his weight loss journey, during which his goal was a pull-up, “It’s not only dangerous, it’s pique athleticism. I’ve never seen anything like it.” For Gellar, it was her comfort zone, “You had me at stunts and vampires,” causing the crowd to go ballistic. “It was really beautiful.” Teigen admitted that she’s “never been so stressed out watching a performance in my life.”

For scores, Teigen gave the duo four stars, as did Jelly Roll and Gellar.