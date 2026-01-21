Who Are H3RIZON? Get to Know the ‘Star Search’ Contestants

What To Know H3RIZON wowed judges and audiences with their dynamic performance on the premiere episode of Netflix’s Star Search.

The trio has been making music together since 2018, building a strong social media following with acapella covers.

H3RIZON aims to increase Filipino and Asian representation in Western media and draws musical inspiration from R&B legends, classic divas, and Filipino artists like Lea Salonga.

Three-piece Filipino-Australian girl group H3RIZON stormed the Star Search stage in the premiere episode of Netflix’s reboot. Gabrielle “Gabby” Montalbo, Bernadette “Bernie” Marquez, and Tiara Nyuzo wrapped the night with an electrifying number that introduced them to U.S. audiences and charmed both the judges and voters at home through the show’s live voting format.

Thanks to their seamless fusion of R&B, soul, and pop delivered in blissful harmony, H3RIZON have emerged as early frontrunners in the competition. “I think we can all agree that was incredible,” raved judge Chrissy Teigen. “You seem established and ready for the world.”

Not only did they win their category, but the trio is set to return next week to compete again. Scroll down to get to know H3RIZON.

What happened during H3RIZON’s Star Search performance?

In the premiere episode of Netflix’s Star Search, H3RIZON performed in the final round in the music group category, taking on quartet 2BYG. The trio performed in all white to Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Espresso” while bathed in purple and pink lights, finishing with an acapella moment for the final chorus.

As a result of their dynamic performance, H3RIZON nabbed the highest scores of the night, receiving five stars from judge Teigen, while judges Jelly Roll and Gellar gave four stars. The audience at home gave them 3.6 stars, which gave the ladies a total of 3.8 stars, making them the big winners of the night and giving them a chance to come back.

Where are H3RIZON from?

Originally from Sydney, Australia, the trio moved to Atlanta to pursue opportunities in the United States.

How long has H3RIZON been making music?

The R&B girl group has been making music for over seven years, originating around 2018. The trio spent five years as independent artists, building a strong following on social media with acapella covers before signing with Epic Records.

They have a solid social media following on both Instagram and TikTok.

When did H3RIZON meet?

In an interview with Ones to Watch, they revealed they met as children, and immediately wanted to form a girl group because they were “drawn to each other’s energy and passion for music.”

What are H3RIZON’s goals?

Well, in addition to winning Star Search (obviously), they also have a larger cultural mission: “As Filipino-Australians, we also wanted to become big advocates for bringing more Filo/Asian representation into the Western media and inspire other Filo-Asians, and especially women of color, to keep pursuing music,” they told Ones to Watch.

What artists influence H3RIZON?

“I grew up listening to the divas in music. So Mariah, Whitney, Celine, clearly my mum made me sing ‘My Heart Will Go On,'” said Tiara in an interview with Women in Pop. “Just old school R&B like Boyz II Men. Jodeci, 702, SWV. That influenced a lot of my music style growing up, because I didn’t have access to a lot of things that could help me learn music knowledge.”

“I actually grew up with classical music because I studied it in high school but I wouldn’t say Mozart was my biggest influence! Growing up, a singer that I looked up to a lot is a Filipino singer Lea Salonga. She was someone that I grew up listening to because she actually did classical training, so I resonated with her a lot in my singing,” said Gabby.

“I grew up around a lot of music. Again, the Filipino karaoke at every family gathering. Me singing Michael Jackson all the time,” said Gabby. “I did also study music in high school and in uni as well, which I dropped out of. But I took what I needed from that, I took production skills, and now I apply that to this group.”

