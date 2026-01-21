‘The Price Is Right’ Fans React After Contestant Plays Perfect Game to Win Car

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' contestant Stacy Strange on January 20, 2026, winning a car
The Price Is Right/YouTube
A The Price Is Right contestant won a car after correctly guessing its price. She played a perfect game and only needed to guess two numbers.

Stacy Strange, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, won the fifth item up for bid on January 20. The item was nine pieces of designer jewelry and a jewelry box, worth $1,386. She bid $1,001, which was the highest bid.

After winning the items, Strange came up to the stage to play Stack the Deck for a 2025 Volkswagen Jetta S. The way the game works is the contestant has to guess which item is worth the price shown. If they get it right, they can choose which number of the car they want revealed. They can win up to three numbers and have to correctly guess the last two in order to win the car.

The first two items Strange had to choose from were a bowl of ramen and a box of organic cereal. The price given was $3.29. She chose the ramen and was correct. This allowed Strange to pick any number in the car’s price. The game show contestant chose the third number, which was revealed to be an eight.

The next two items were prosciutto and a bag of chewy chocolate caramel candy. The price was $4.29, and Strange chose that for the candy. She was right and chose the fourth number, which was one.

The last two items were a can of kidney beans and a pouch of creamy peanut butter. Strange chose the peanut butter for the $4.99 price. She was correct and got to choose one more number. Strange chose the fifth number, which was revealed to be five.

“You’ve played the game perfectly so far. All you need is the first two numbers,” host Drew Carey said.

Strange chose two for the first number and three for the second number. The price was revealed to be $23,815, so she was correct.

She only spun a .50 on the Showcase Showdown wheel, so she did not advance to the Showcase.

Holy cow, she really got all of that with a car win!” a YouTube user commented. 

The cards are in Stacy’s favor, and she wins a new car!” another said. 

This is exactly how you should play this game. The last 3 numbers are always the hardest,” third added. 

