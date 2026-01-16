‘Live’: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Argue Over Matchmaking for Their Kids

What To Know On Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos playfully bickered over who would be the better matchmaker for their children.

The couple share three kids — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Ripa and Consuelos previously opened up about the early days of their relationship on the ABC talk show.

When it comes to their children’s love lives, both Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos think they know best.

The couple kicked off the Friday, January 16, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark by discussing a recent report about how kids are relying on their parents to help them find romantic partners. “I keep waiting,” Ripa joked. “I mean, our kids are pretty set, but if they had asked … actually, if they asked, I would set them up with who they are with. You know what I mean? If I could have selected, that’s who I would have selected for them. They’ve done a great job.”

Ripa and Consuelos share three kids — Michael, 28, Lola, 24, and Joaquin, 22. Lola is currently dating her former New York University classmate Cassius Kidston. Michael and Joaquin’s current relationship statuses are publicly unknown, though Ripa’s on-air comments suggest they are both taken.

Ripa went on to note that kids are realizing that parents are “on their side” and “may know a thing or two” about the dating world. Consuelos weighed in on the topic, stating, “I’m trying to think of, like, if the kids said, ‘Hey, Mom, will you please help figure this out for me? Set me up?’ I don’t know.”

While Ripa assumed Consuelos was talking about himself, he clarified that he is unsure whether Ripa would be a good wingwoman for their kids. “You don’t think I’d do a good job setting them up? I have excellent taste,” Ripa retorted, to which Consuelos replied, “You do have excellent taste, clearly.”

Consuelos joked that Ripa had “no choice” but to fall in love with him, stating, “Once you laid your eyes on me, you were caught in my spell. I was like a spider, just pulling you in and then surrounding the whole thing, placing you [in my web]. I was gonna eat you there later. Yeah, like a spider.”

“Is that how you remember it?” Ripa asked. Consuelos clarified, “No. You were the spider.”

Ripa and Consuelos met on the set of All My Children in 1995 and tied the knot the following year. On a November 2025 episode of Live, the couple made a surprising confession about the early days of their marriage.

“‘Dating longer can give you more data on a partner.’ I got my data pretty quickly,” Consuelos said while reading a report about how couples who date longer are less likely to divorce. Ripa replied, “We didn’t have that much data. We were so young when we got married.”

Ripa noted that the two still lived separately when they eloped. “We had two leases, and they didn’t expire anytime soon,” she explained. “So, during the work week, we would stay at my apartment. And then, we would go to Mark’s ‘country estate’ on the Lower East Side for the weekends. We were like, ‘Let’s head down to the country,’ and then we would go to the Lower East Side.”

