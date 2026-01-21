‘Tracker’ Boss Addresses If Bobby or Velma Will Return

What To Know Between seasons, Tracker said goodbye to two of its series regulars, Eric Graise and Abby McEnany, who played Bobby and Velma, respectively.

Showrunner Elwood Reid reveals if there are any plans to bring either back.

When Tracker returned for its third season, it did so without half of its series regulars, leaving Justin Hartley (Colter) and Fiona Rene (Reenie). Abby McEnany (Velma) and Eric Graise‘s (Bobby) absences were explained in the premiere: She’s with her wife, Teddi (Robin Weigert, who exited after the first season), and he’s taken a new job. But could we see or hear from either of them again? TV Insider asked showrunner Elwood Reid just that in December while discussing the shocking fall finale.

“Possible? You never know. I mean, I don’t know if — it’s funny because I think moving Randy [Chris Lee] into the office with Reenie has just created a completely different dynamic that doesn’t echo the other dynamics. And I think it’s made the show feel more like a family than versus these people that are kind of out there posted around the world,” he said.

He continued, “It comes up from time to time, but if we’re going to do something like that, it has to be a good storyline, and we have to get something out of it. I mean, do they get involved in a case? But we haven’t come up with anything yet that’s knocked our socks off.”

For now, there’s the major cliffhanger that Tracker must resolve when it returns on March 1: Keaton (Brent Sexton) called in Colter when his partner went missing, and that led them down quite the conspiracy with bodies buried on a farm and crime bosses. Then, an assassin shot Keaton, and while Colter rushed him to the hospital, they were shot at. The finale ended with the car going off the road and flipping over.

“We were going to kill [Keaton], but you’ll see what ends up happening. But it was an interesting thing because we did want a cliffhanger, but we knew it would be kind of BS to just have a cliffhanger with Colter in danger,” Reid told us. “But Colter is also extremely injured. He’s also been shot. You’ll see that when we pick up in Episode 10. So it’s one of those things where we played with all the different ideas, and Colter does something heroic in the top of 10 to get themselves out of that situation.”

Tracker, Midseason Return, Sunday, March 1, 8/7c, CBS