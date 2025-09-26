When Tracker returns for its third season on October 19, it will do so without half of its series regulars, with Abby McEnany and Eric Graise not returning as Colter’s (Justin Hartley) handler Velma and hacker Bobby, respectively. But could we see them again?

“There’s a possibility, but right now, in this first block, no,” showrunner Elwood Reid tells TV Insider.

As for how their absences will be explained, he shares, “Right now, Velma is going off to be with Teddi [Robin Weigert, who exited after Season 1], who we’ve set up that there were some problems; that’s set up in the first episode. And Bobby has taken an interesting job offer, which we’ll hear about in the first episode.”

Looking at this season, Reid explains that one of the goals is “trying to do is build out the world of Reenie’s [Fiona Rene] office a little bit better. And one of the things that we’re doing is bringing Randy [Chris Lee], who was a really strong character from last year, bringing him to Denver to help out.”

After the events of last season, which put Reenie “in a pretty dark place — her boyfriend had been shot, her company had been kind of fucked over, she’d had this breach of security,” Randy is coming in to give her “a digital health check detox,” the EP says. “That blooms into a deeper relationship where he may be working out of her office a little bit helping.”

There’s also how Reenie herself is doing after the events of Season 2. “That’s going to become a storyline,” confirms Reid. “Because I have these amazing actors, I think the show loses if they’re just all about the case. You want to follow them home a little bit. I know we have Reenie as this sort of boss lawyer all the time, but I don’t know if she’s always that. I think there’s this other side to her, and I particularly think that given with what happened to her last year, it’s only realistic that that would have some lasting effects on her. So you’ll start to see us trying to build out her character a little bit more as not just someone who waits by the phone for Colter to call, because that’s not what these people are doing.”

Tracker, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, October 17, 8/7c, CBS